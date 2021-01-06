In past years during presidential transitions, the certification of Electoral College votes by members of Congress has been about as mundane as political procedures can be in the nation’s capital.
Wednesday’s procedure was anything but routine, local historians said.
When violent protesters stormed the Capitol in Washington, D.C., pushing past law enforcement and breaking into the evacuated chambers, it essentially stalled the constitutionally mandated process, said William K. Delehanty, associate professor of political science at Missouri Southern State University.
“What we are witnessing is an attempt to undermine the rule of law and the peaceful transition of power to a new president-elect,” he said. “This is, from my point of view, unprecedented.”
The certification of the Electoral College vote — a process that President-elect Joe Biden called “a sacred ritual” in a Wednesday speech after the violence — is a necessary step to transition power to a newly elected U.S. president. While winning the popular vote made Biden the president-elect, only certification of the Electoral College ballots would give him the formal authority to become president of the United States, paving the way for his Jan. 20 inauguration.
“In the absence of this certification, the outcome of the Electoral College balloting will not allow for a transition of power to Biden,” Delehanty said.
That is what rioters and supporters of President Donald Trump were hoping to do when they stormed the building to interrupt a procedure that has occurred dozens of times over the course of the country's history, deeming it an unfair process. But the violent behavior will prove futile, Delehanty said.
“I think what will happen is once they secure the Capitol, which will occur ... the members of the House and Senate will come together to vote,” he said. “I think while this was a symbolic activity, it won’t stop what the protesters want to prevent, which is ... counting of the ballots ... and the transition of power from Trump to Biden.”
Between the U.S. Senate runoff elections in Georgia, which were called Wednesday for both Democratic candidates, and the violence engulfing the nation’s capital, Delehanty continued, “it’s been a fascinating 24 hours,” at least from a political and historical perspective.
“I’ve been hearing the term ‘coup’ to refer to the activities of the protesters, and I’m not entirely convinced that’s entirely the case,” he said. “I think it’s probably better to say something like people are incredibly frustrated by what they perceive as an unfair process, and so they want to intervene — but they can’t stop it.”
Paul Teverow, a former professor of history at MSSU, also used the word “unprecedented” when describing what was taking place Wednesday in Washington, D.C.
“Even in 1860, when the nation was on the verge of breaking up, the vice president of the time, John C. Breckinridge — and president of the Senate — accepted the election results in which his opponent, Abraham Lincoln, had won,” Teverow said.
He said he was encouraged by what he was hearing from Republicans on the Senate floor before both chambers were evacuated. He mentioned Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who called upon his fellow Republicans to abandon efforts to overrule Biden’s election triumph, saying such actions “would damage our republic forever.”
“I think he said exactly what’s needed to be said at this time, and it’s my hope that the majority of people in his party will follow his lead and take his advice,” Teverow said.
If this type of violence and widespread unrest “were happening in some other country or (with) one of our allies, we’d have real questions about the stability of their government," he said.
