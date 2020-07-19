In preparation for their prom, local students bought dresses, rented tuxedos and reserved limousines for the big night.
But that was before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted school schedules, moving in-person classes online and postponing or canceling most spring events, including prom.
Many school administrators say they still wanted to provide their students with a sense of normalcy during the pandemic. Some local schools decided to delay their proms until summer as they planned to make the events safer, and the Globe was there to cover those dances.
McAuley Catholic High School took guests' temperatures as they entered prom and served prepackaged meals for dinner. Webb City High School canceled its school-sponsored prom but held the traditional prom fashion parade, moving it outside to Cardinal Stadium. And Neosho High School opted for a street-fair atmosphere at prom, blocking off a city street and providing food trucks for refreshments.
While their spring proms looked different, students were still able to dance the night away as they enjoyed an annual rite of passage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.