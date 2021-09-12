Utility work is expected to cause road closures this week in downtown Joplin.
Beginning Monday, Ace Pipe Cleaning will be working on the sewer line immediately west of Main Street between First and Second streets. Second Street between Main and Joplin Avenue will be closed to westbound traffic, and First Street will be closed to eastbound traffic. The work is expected to take two to three days but may be longer depending on the condition of the sewer pipes.
Also starting Monday, Byers Avenue will be closed between Sixth and Seventh streets as utility connections are being made to the new courthouse. The closure is expected to last two days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.