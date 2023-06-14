Microsurfacing is to begin this week on select streets in Joplin. Affected residents will receive a notification in the form of a door hanger two days in advance of the work occurring on their street.
Work will take place in the general area of northeast Joplin between Range Line Road and St. Louis Avenue north of Seventh Street. It will begin this week in Royal Heights and the area north of Zora Street.
The microsurfacing treatment is a thin layer of aggregate and oil that cures onto the road surface to provide a new wearing course, helping to seal minor cracks and increase the longevity of the road, the city said in a statement.
