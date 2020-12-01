Nearly seven decades later, whistling postman Marion Staples Lee is still remembered in the Roanoke neighborhood in Joplin where he touched the lives of dozens of children and families over the generations he served with the Joplin post office.
Now, postman Patrick Gilmore is about to retire after almost 20 years of serving the neighborhood and likewise endearing himself to the homeowners, their children and their dogs.
Two photographs of Lee surrounded by neighborhood children and a dog were published in the Joplin Globe/News Herald on April 20, 1952. They depict how popular he was with the youngsters and how his whistle served as his trademark in alerting housewives, children and canines that the mail was on its way.
On Tuesday, Gilmore was honored by the neighborhood by turning out to pose for a photograph similar to the one that honored Lee.
The photos of Lee were taken by longtime Joplin photographer Murwin Mosler, who shot news, portraits and weddings over his 50-year career. The black-and-white photos ran alongside a story written by Rebekah Hughes headlined “This Joplin Postman is the ‘Pied Piper of Roanoke.’”
“In drama, perhaps the postman always rings twice, but what distinguishes postman Marion Staple Lee is the whistle which sounds constantly — this familiar whistle is a signal to all housewives, children and dogs north of Fourth Street to Crest Drive, west to Connor Avenue, that their mail is on its competent and cheerful way,” Hughes wrote.
“The whistle man” began working at the Joplin post office as a clerk and a carrier in 1935. Aside from his whistling skills, Lee knew each of the dogs’ names by bark and gave out candy to the neighborhood children.
To honor Gilmore, more than 30 community members met Tuesday afternoon to re-create the 1950s photograph at Goose Egg Park on North Sergeant Avenue. The original photos were also taken in or near the park, according to the article.
Gilmore, nicknamed “Postman Pat,” plans to retire next month. He started his postal career while serving in the U.S. Air Force for 10 years. He’s been delivering on the Roanoke route for 17 years, befriending many of the residents.
“If it’s raining and they have a package, I’ll either call them or text them,” Gilmore said. “I consider everybody up here in Roanoke my friends. Some of them I’ve seen move away and come back. I’ve seen kids grow up and go to college, graduate and come back.”
Like his predecessor, Gilmore knows all of the dogs in the neighborhood by name and even returns them home if he finds them out roaming the streets. There was no shortage of barking dogs or smiling children during Tuesday’s photo, which was spearheaded by photographer Stephanie DeTar.
The 1952 picture of Lee had been posted to the neighborhood’s private Facebook group Roanoke Times, and DeTar said it sparked an idea to re-create the photo with Gilmore. She gave community members a date and time to meet.
“He’s like a family member,” DeTar said. “We just love Pat so much, and when we saw that image, I thought we should re-create it and make it in our own times. And then when I found out he was retiring, it made me take action.”
Gingy Laas, of Joplin, was 8 in the photograph taken of Lee in 1952 and had the opportunity to be part of its re-creation on Tuesday.
Laas said she can remember the day it was taken when she was walking home from school.
“I think it was a great idea, and I was telling Pat that between Mr. Lee and him, those two have been the loveliest postmen ever,” she said. “Mr. Lee was so nice to all of the kids, and he gave us candy. Pat still delivers mail to me, and I haven’t lived here in this neighborhood in seven years. He’s just a lovely man. I think everyone in the neighborhood feels that way about him. It’s nice to have had two postmen like that in my life.”
Many community members along Gilmore’s route said they’ve never had a postman as caring as Gilmore. DeTar said he goes above and beyond the call of duty.
Upon retirement, Gilmore said, he’s going to work on restoring his antique cars and will continue making life-size "Star Wars" replicas that have featured in the Maple Leaf Parade.
He plans to put the re-created photo on his wall. His official 20-year mark at the post office is Jan. 27.
“I’ve really enjoyed serving these communities and getting to know them over the last 20 years,” Gilmore said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.