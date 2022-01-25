Roaring River

Justin Wright, of Neodesha, Kan., fly-fishes at Roaring River State Park in March 2021. The state park near Cassville in Barry County accommodated 1.9 million visitors in 2021, the number eclipses those of all other state parks and sites in Missouri. GLOBE FILE

Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at a popular park. 

For the second year in a row, Roaring River was the most visited of Missouri’s 92 state parks and historic sites, hosting more than 1.9 million visitors. That's a 30% increase over 2020, which saw 1.46 million visitors.

We'll talk about why park officials think that is happening and more in Wednesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about: 

  • Tonight's Joplin Board of Education meeting.
  • A Joplin business owner's experience helping refugees settle in the area.
  • The state's attorney general suing more school districts with mask orders.

