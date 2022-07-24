CASSVILLE, Mo. — While some anglers pursue a trophy trout, Fernando Calderon had his sights set on smaller prey recently during a visit to Roaring River State Park.
With a special six-month permit granted by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, effective in July and continuing through the end of the year, he joined a dive team that has been searching for the bottom of Roaring River spring. The team now has permission to collect cave organisms for research.
The permission was good news for Calderon, a marine biologist and a recent graduate of Texas A&M University. A diver himself, Calderon traveled from his home in Galveston, Texas, to join divers at Roaring River order to receive any specimens found.
Their mission, a priority for the KISS Rebreathers team, along with mapping the spring cave, was successful.
“We were able to collect samples of three different species: two types of isopods, plus an amphipod,” Calderon said.
Isopods and amphipods are both segmented crustaceans but have differences in their legs and other body structures.
On Saturday, July 9, the final day of the hunt, Calderon was greeted by eager throngs of spectators when he returned to the surface of Roaring River Spring with a test tube containing the morning’s capture in hand. The tube was passed throughout the crowd so viewers could admire the isopod during its daylight debut.
KISS divers Jon Lillestolen and Gayle Orner were pleased to be part of the underwater species collection. Orner, who has a background in biology, said it was the first time she’d ever caught an organism underwater at that depth.
“It was a lot like capturing a bumblebee in a jelly jar when I was a kid,” she said.
The crustaceous subsurface dwellers were found at depths of 90 feet and 200 feet.
After collection, the creatures’ lives were sacrificed for scientific research.
“I euthanized them with pure ethanol,” Calderon said. “Ethanol seems to work best for preserving genetic material.”
Calderon, who met members of the KISS Rebreathers dive team at an international cave diving conference in Marianna, Florida, in 2018, says a study of the samples’ DNA will begin in September, when he will assume a research position at Texas A&M.
“We should have results by the end of the year,” he said.
Calderon says the results should indicate whether the species of crustaceans are unique to Roaring River Spring or share genetic material with those found in other area cave and spring systems.
In addition to research on the organisms themselves, Calderon is conducting tests on the properties of the water where the species were found.
“We installed two temperature sensors at different depths in the cave to learn more about the environment the creatures like,” he said. “We’ll leave the sensors in place to record temperatures until our next visit in August.”
A multiparameter sonde, an instrument with the ability to sample a vertical profile of several water conditions, was also taken by Calderon.
“The sonde collects data about the salinity, water pressure, temperature, turbidity and the oxygen and pH content of the water,” he said.
Because of Calderon’s presence, the collection of specimens from Roaring River Spring was the priority of the KISS divers’ early July visit, but continued exploration of the spring remains high on their list.
In November of last year, the KISS team put Roaring River Spring on the map as the deepest explored spring in the nation by reaching a depth of 472 feet, with more depths yet to be plumbed. High water flows earlier this year prevented that further exploration, but they plan to return to the search for the bottom later this year.
In order to dive deep, the KISS divers must first pass through a narrow restriction that exists at a depth of 225 feet. A dive team in 1979 and another in the 1990s were unable to penetrate that restriction due to the traditional and bulky scuba gear they used. However, divers affiliated with KISS Rebreathers navigated through the once-thought-impenetrable passage in August 2021 with the use of compact, side-mounted rebreathing equipment designed by Mike Young, head diver and KISS Rebreathers CEO.
“It’s scary big in there,” Young said after they first made it through the restriction, in reference to the room on the other side.
Although water flow through the restriction was down far enough to allow for penetration during the KISS team’s July visit, Mike Young was out sick. Diver-cartographer Jon Lillestolen was the only member of the team present who had been through the restriction, but, due to safety concerns, he didn’t want to attempt going through solo.
“I did pull my head and shoulders through for a look around,” he said. “There was a broken safety line that we’ll need to repair, but water conditions look good for doing some more depth-diving during our August visit, barring any flooding.”
The KISS Rebreathers divers will return to the spring on Aug. 19-21, when YouTube channel Dive Talk hosts Woody Alpern and Gus Gonzalez also will be present.
Saturday, Aug. 20, will also coincide with Kids’ Fishing Day at Roaring River State Park.
