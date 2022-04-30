CASSVILLE, Mo. — Divers continued survey work in the upper cavern of Roaring River Spring in February, March and April, and say they are making preparations to return to probing for the bottom of the spring as soon as conditions permit.
Due to the excessive water flow caused by spring rains, they were unable to penetrate a restriction that exists at a depth of 224 feet in the cave. Beyond that restriction lies a cavern so large that head diver and CEO of KISS Rebreathers, Mike Young, initially called it “scary big.”
“The room could easily house a 40-story building,” the team’s underwater photographer, Randall Purdy, said.
Young and Purdy were able to achieve a depth of 472 feet in the cavern in November of 2021, establishing Roaring River Spring as the deepest explored spring in the nation. No bottom nor water source has yet been found.
“With the high water flows, it might be June, or even later, before we can dive deep again,” Young said.
Water flows of around 150 cubic feet per second plus a little snow greeted the divers on their previous trips this year.
“The flow needs to be well below 100 CFS in order for us to get through the restriction,” Young said. “However, there’s plenty of work for us to do in the upper cavern.”
With permits from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources renewed for 2022, the divers — who gather at Roaring River State Park from various parts of the country — situated two underwater habitats at different depths in the cave during their March visit. Young designed the habitats, which resemble upside down plastic water tanks with platforms attached below them. Divers can stand on the platforms with their upper bodies inside the habitats, which have been pumped full of breathable air, and take rest stops during their required decompression intervals before resurfacing.
Situating the habitats was a challenge that required several able-bodied people. Three divers on the surface lifted the habitats — secured with safety lines — over the railing surrounding the spring. Two divers in the water received them, then wrestled them into submersion before dragging them to predetermined subsurface locations below overhanging ledges where they were secured. The hope is that that’s where they will remain.
Only a handful of divers were able to make it to Roaring River for the weekend visit scheduled in April. Among them was Gayle Orner, of Madison, Wisconsin, the only female diver participating in the KISS team’s Roaring River Cave exploration. Orner, who has been diving for almost 40 years, was certified as a cave diver in 2013. Not long afterward, she began diving with a rebreather, which scrubs the CO2 from a diver’s breath and recirculates the oxygen. A short time later, she met Mike Young at a trade show.
“When he invited me to join the team on the Roaring River expedition, I first told him no,” Orner said. “I knew what kind of expeditions those guys sometimes got involved in — hiking into the wilderness, then camping for days — and I wasn’t interested. I’m not that kind of crazy cave-diver.
“When he sent me pictures of Roaring River and told me there were paved parking lots and a paved walkway leading up to the spring, I changed my mind,” Orner continued. “I’m glad I did. Now I guess I’m one of the crazy cave divers too.”
Orner, a trout angler herself, conducted cancer studies on trout as both a graduate student and research scientist at Oregon State University.
Whens she’s not diving into Wisconsin mine pits and exploring the underwater remains of shipwrecks in the Great Lakes, she serves on the Support and Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee at the University of Wisconsin, in Madison, a position which confers humane oversight of the animals on which research is performed.
While Orner is comfortable with cave-diving and cold water temperatures, the copperheads occasionally spotted in the park give her pause for consideration.
Purdy, the team’s underwater photographer, also hales from a bit farther north: Kearney, Nebraska. He said setting a national depth record in Roaring River Spring has been surprising to the divers themselves.
“We didn’t set out to break any records,” he said. “I think I speak not only for myself but also for the other divers when I say it’s the technical challenges involved with exploration that we enjoy. When we get out of the water after a dive, we always talk about what we can do better the next time.”
The KISS Rebreathers divers will return May 19-22 to Roaring River Spring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.