CASSVILLE, Mo. — For the second year in a row, Roaring River was the most visited of Missouri’s 92 state parks and historic sites.
More than 1.9 million visitors came the park south of Cassville, according to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. That’s a 30% increase over 2020, which saw 1.46 million visitors.
Superintendent Joel Topham thinks the reason for the large increase in visitors in 2021 was twofold.
“First,” he said, “people are just tired of COVID and are wanting to get back to a normal life. We have a lot of excited people coming out to camp, some of them who are brand-new to it.”
Roaring River State Park is popular with people in the Four-State Area, he said. “But,” he added, “we also see a lot of people from Colorado, Texas, New York, the Dakotas — all of the lower 48 states. It’s quite amazing, actually.”
Topham also attributes the large increase in visitors in 2021 to the discoveries of the KISS Rebreathers dive team, headed by diver and CEO Mike Young, of Fort Smith, Arkansas. The team made numerous dives into Roaring River Spring from May through November 2021. During their final dive of the year, they put Roaring River firmly on the map as the deepest explored spring in the nation by reaching a depth of 472 feet. According to Caving News, the previous record of 462 feet was set in 2013 in Phantom Spring Cave in West Texas. Still, they haven’t found the bottom. They also are mapping the cave’s underground footprint using an initial measurement system of knotted, subsurface lines, which are then converted to sketches and 3D diagrams through the use of a computer and advanced satellite technology.
“Because of the divers’ work, we hope to soon have a new map to place beside the mouth of the spring,” Topham said.
The current map was created after a dive team explored Roaring River Spring in 1979. Because they used more traditional and bulkier scuba equipment, they were unable to descend beyond a restriction in the cave at a depth of 224 feet. The KISS divers use rebreathers, which are more compact, scrubbing carbon dioxide from the divers’ exhaled air and allowing them to reuse the oxygen.
Documentaries of the divers’ underwater explorations are also being created: a shorter one for use in the Ozark Chinquapin Nature Center and a full-length version that will include history of the Roaring River area, plus interviews with local residents. The documentaries are being produced by Tim Bass, of TL Bass Telepictures in Bentonville, Arkansas.
The KISS Rebreathers diving team will return, weather permitting, Feb. 10-13, March 10-13, April 7-10, May 19-22, June 9-12, July 7-10, Aug. 18-21, Sept. 15-18, Oct. 13-16 and Nov. 10-13.
The earlier months, Mike Young says, will be spent on mapping efforts as opposed to depth-diving, although, he says, there’s plenty more cave down there to explore.
Topham noted that, in addition to the excitement the divers generated for Roaring River, practical concerns in the park have also been addressed. A new fish-cleaning station has been added. Over the winter, Cabin 7 received a near-total renovation, the bathhouse at Campground 3 received numerous upgrades, and 14 bathrooms in the Emory Melton Inn were repainted, and all of the baffles along the river were reconstructed.
Missouri parks don’t have entrance fees because of the statewide 0.1% sales tax to help support parks. The counts aren’t precise, but they are based on a number of factors, including trail and traffic counts, trout tag sales and campground usage. In 2021, according to the Missouri State Park Attendance Chart, the rental of 27,047 campsites was up from 22,630 in 2020. Lodge unit rentals were up by 24%, from 5,852 in 2020 to 7,246 in 2021.
“We also have new map-brochures (with 35 updates) due back anytime from the printer,” Topham said.
According to Topham, more improvements are in store for the park in upcoming months.
Through proceeds from the sale of revenue bonds for shovel-ready state park projects, 32 campsites in Campground Three will be upgraded with 50-amp electrical service, running water and sewer hookups.
“After March 15, depending on the weather, we will also be repaving the majority of the park, including the roads through campgrounds one, two and three, and some parking lots,” Topham said.
Topham expects another busy tourist season at Roaring River State Park this year, made busier by the construction projects, which may affect the availability of campsites.
“Last year, our campsite rentals were up 20% from the year before,” he said. “We were booked full on several occasions, mostly weekends.”
Topham says the park is already booked solid for March 1, the opening day of catch-and-keep trout season, an event which draws thousands of visitors annually.
Topham says to expect the same family-friendly events that have contributed to the park’s popularity in years past, including Kids’ Fishing Day in May and August; Movies Under the Stars, hosted in conjunction with the Barry-Lawrence Regional Library; bluegrass music events, including appearances by Wayne Clevenger and the Flyin’ Buzzards; Operation Roaring River/Charlie 22 Outdoors for military veterans; the annual Rusty Fry Memorial Scholarship fishing derby; Wonders of Wildlife classes; as well as classes and tours offered through the Ozark Chinquapin Nature Center.
With the rising number of visitors to Roaring River State Park, sales tax revenue for both Barry County and the city of Cassville has also been higher for each of the past two years.
“All boats rise with the same tide,” Cassville city administrator Steve Walensky said. “We’re blessed to have Roaring River within 7 miles of us and to have a good relationship with state park officials.”
Cassville will team up with Roaring River State Park for the third annual Trout Fest, planned for June 4 in Cassville’s South Park. The event will feature food, music, craft vendors, a “river-to-table” trout cook-off and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.