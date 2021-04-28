Roaring River State Park experienced record flooding Wednesday, according to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, which oversees state parks.
No one was hurt and there were no reports of water rescues, but for the first time in the park's history, floodwaters reached the park office. Campgrounds 2 and 3 and part of Campground 1 had to be evacuated.
"There was a stripe of rainfall south of Cassville and into Stone County, four inches or more," said Justin Titus, meteorologist with the National Weather Service Station in Springfield.
He said the highest rainfall amount — 5.2 inches — was reported at Seligman.
"That fell in a relatively short period of time, over two or three hours," said Titus.
About 2 to 3 inches fell in parts of McDonald County, and Titus said Big Sugar Creek rose 10 feet in three hours. He also said between 6 and 7 inches of rain fell in parts of Northwest Arkansas, causing flooding of Little Sugar Creek.
Northern McDonald County and Indian Creek were "doing well" on Wednesday afternoon, but rainfall had been heavier in the southern part of the county and surrounding areas, said Gregg Sweeten, emergency management director. His department warned on social media that residents who live in the Big Sugar or Little Sugar basins need to be prepared for possible flooding or flash flooding.
"We're getting a lot of water out of Benton County out of Bella Vista (in Northwest Arkansas) on Little Sugar, and a lot of water out of Barry County in the watershed that feeds Big Sugar," said Sweeten, adding that both creeks were continuing to rise Wednesday afternoon.
The two creeks merge into Elk River near Pineville. Elk River is under a flood warning until late Friday evening, according to the National Weather Service. The river is expected to rise above flood stage late Thursday morning to a crest of 15.5 feet and fall below flood stage late Thursday evening, the weather service said.
Sweeten advised residents to stay alert and motorists to stay off flooded roads.
"We’re always preaching 'don’t drive' because you never know what's under those roads when you can't see them," he said. "You're not only putting yourself in danger, you put first responders in danger as well."
Park rangers at Roaring River continued monitoring the situation, and plan to assess the damage after floodwaters recede.
