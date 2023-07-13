CASSVILLE, Mo. — Roaring River State Park will host the H2Olympics from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.
This is a free come-and-go event featuring water-related games, crafts and activities. There will be activities for all ages, and registration is not required. Attendees are encouraged to wear clothes and shoes that can get wet.
Roaring River State Park is located 7 miles south of Cassville on Highway 112 in Barry County.
Details: 417-847-3742.
