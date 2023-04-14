We have made it to springtime again. With the better weather comes the opportunity to get outside and be more active. I want to discuss how important it is for us to get out there and take advantage of the season.
Let’s start with where we are. Did you know only 20% of adults get the minimum recommended activity per week? That minimum is 30 minutes of moderate-intensity activity five days per week, or 150 minutes per week. It’s not much better for our kids: Only 25% of children meet those recommendations.
Activity in general is foundational to our health and the prevention of chronic diseases. If you can hit that mark of 150 minutes per week, you can decrease your risk of high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes by 50%. You will also reduce your risk of stroke and dying from any cause by 30%. Pretty impressive benefits.
Activities outside seem to bring extra health bonuses our way. By outdoor activities, I’m thinking of examples like gardening, lawn work, golf, hiking, biking or strolling in the park.
In the right doses, sunshine is such an important factor for maintaining our health. Did you know vitamin D deficiency will increase your risk of heart attack by 30% to 50%? The bare minimum sun exposure we need to keep our vitamin D levels up is 15 minutes twice per week.
The sunlight also exposes us to infrared light, which is critical for cellular health and immune function. Infrared exposure increases the production of antioxidants in all of our cells. We need those antioxidants to keep our mitochondria — our cellular power plants — producing abundant energy. The nice thing about infrared light is that it will pass through hats and clothes, so just being outside will get you those benefits.
How about depression and anxiety? You have probably heard of seasonal affective disorder, a depression state that is brought on during the winter months when the days are shortest. Getting outside into nature has been found to improve depression, anxiety and perceived mood to a significant degree. In Japan, they have a habit called “shinrin-yoku,” or “forest bathing.” This involves strolls through nature to improve their stress and mental well-being.
Are you at risk of diabetes or maybe have diabetes? Outdoor activities are for you. Keeping your vitamin D levels normal has been found to decrease the risk of becoming a type 2 diabetic. If you are diabetic, let me share a trick with you. Did you know your blood sugar levels will drop two to three points for each minute you are out walking? It’s true — I take a 30-minute walk outside after dinner each night, and I drop my blood sugar levels 50 to 60 points each time. That is a pretty good way to put your sugars back where you want them and get the other benefits of a little activity.
Are you interested in getting leaner and more fit? Walking 30 minutes can burn up to 200 extra calories each time you do it. Over a week, that can add up to an extra 1,000 calories per week you burned. That coupled with a nutrition plan can really help you reach your goals.
There are so many benefits to outdoor activities that we just don’t have enough space to review them all. But I hope I have intrigued you enough to either investigate it for yourselves or take me at my word and get out there and play.
I will be at George Washington Carver National Monument at 10 a.m. Saturday participating in one of my favorite events, Walk with a Doc. This is part of Park Prescription Day. We will be talking about health topics while enjoying some activity out in the sunshine at a beautiful national monument. If you have any questions about activity and health and want to share in the fun, come on out.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.