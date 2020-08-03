CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Jasper County prosecutor filed robbery charges Monday on the suspect in a double shooting this past weekend at a Carthage motel and indicated that a murder charge will follow.
Lane J. Stephens, 29, of Carthage, is believed to have shot and killed Don Pierce, 43, and wounded Toni Stephens, 25, both of Carthage, shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday at the Quality Inn on Hazel Avenue. The suspect was taken into custody Sunday morning at First Christian Church in Lamar after purportedly cutting himself and an officer with a knife while resisting arrest.
Toni Stephens, the suspect's estranged wife, was treated for gunshot wounds at an area hospital and released late Saturday afternoon. The man killed in Saturday's shooting was an acquaintance of hers, she told police.
The prosecutor's office charged Lane Stephens on Monday with two counts of first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action. He is being held without bond at the Jasper County Jail following an initial court appearance on Monday.
Prosecutor Theresa Kenney indicated in midafternoon Monday that a murder charge could be filed by the end of the day. But no murder charge had been filed by the time Jasper County Circuit Court closed for the day.
Stephens purportedly carjacked a woman at gunpoint outside the Quality Inn in the aftermath of the shooting and fled northbound in her Dodge Ram pickup truck. A probable-cause affidavit states that carjacking took place at 10:56 a.m. At 11:46 a.m., he abandoned the truck and hijacked a Hyundai Santa Fe from a man at the point of a knife in the parking lot of O'Reilly's Auto Parts at 1937 S. Garrison Ave., according to the affidavit.
The victim at O'Reilly's described the suspect as bald and wearing a black top and shorts. The affidavit states that police matched that description to video of Stephens obtained from the Quality Inn.
The document states that he told both robbery victims that he was taking their vehicles because he had just killed someone and would be going to jail.
Court records in Taney County show that Lane Stephens was convicted there of second-degree domestic assault in 2019. The conviction stems from a beating of Toni Stephens during which he hit her about a dozen times in in August 2018 at a hotel room in Branson.
A probable-cause affidavit states that he got mad at her when he discovered that she had started drinking alcohol without him. He received a suspended imposition of sentence in the case.
