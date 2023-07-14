Robin Phelan, a long-time newspaper executive and advertising director, has been appointed publisher of The Joplin Globe.
Phelan, 50, will also continue his role as the publisher of Farm Talk, a weekly newspaper focusing on agriculture in the Four-State Area that is based in Parsons, Kansas.
“Robin Phelan has done an excellent job shepherding Farm Talk and keeping it strong,” said Steven Jameson, regional executive for CNHI, parent company of both the Globe and Farm Talk. “He has a lot of experience in the newspaper business and will do a great job in this new role. Robin brings a lot of energy and commitment to The Joplin Globe, its readers and the Joplin community.”
“It is a real honor to be named publisher of The Joplin Globe,” Phelan said. “The Globe has been recording and documenting history and helping businesses in and around the Joplin community for over 120 years. As the Globe’s vast reach online and print products grow, we will continue to record and document history and to help businesses grow. I look forward to helping lead and be part of the great staff at the Globe.”
Phelan is a native of East Tennessee who attended the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.
He has been the publisher of Farm Talk since 2020. From 2016 to 2020, he was regional advertising director for Seaton Publishing Co., which publishes the Manhattan Mercury in Manhattan, Kansas, and four other newspapers. From 2011 to 2016, he was advertising and web director for the Garden City Telegram, the newspaper in Garden City, Kansas.
Phelan began as the ad director for a newspaper group in Charlotte, North Carolina, and also has held a variety of positions at different media companies in the southern United States.
Phelan also has served on different boards and has volunteered his time to many organizations and events throughout the years. He also is a past president of the Rotary Club in Garden City, Kansas.
“I have been in different roles throughout my career and I love what I do. As publisher of the Globe, it means I get to wear all kinds of different hats in my day-to-day duties. There is always something new to experience and learn.”
Based in Montgomery, Alabama, CNHI is a leading publisher of local news and information, serving numerous communities in 22 states.
