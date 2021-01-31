It won’t say hello or play a friendly game of chess like the fictional HAL 9000 did on the movie screen, but robotic systems have become a go-to surgical tool when it comes to tackling complicated medical procedures.
Freeman Health System received the latest technology last fall, and began surgeries in November.
Think of these revolutionary surgical machines — each possessing four arms, one of which serves as a camera capable of displaying 3D images in high definition — as a science fiction novel come to life.
Freeman Health System
The machine is named after Leonardo da Vinci, the famed Italian inventor. Not long after Freeman received its top-of-the-line da Vinci Xi model last year, it also hired urologist Dr. David Anderson. He has used the machine to treat more than 1,000 patients battling prostate cancer over this career.
“It’s been a good run so far,” said the Iowa native, who continues to see robotics push the entire health care system toward a “less invasive atmosphere” when it comes to surgeries.
“Twenty or so years ago, surgeons would make big incisions with big holes, and we’d do an operation,” he said. In other words, think of bloody surgeries filmed for the early 1990s “ER” series, long before innovative tools such as the da Vinci had been invented.
Not long after that, Anderson said, laparoscopic surgery — where small incisions are made and a slender tool is used with both a camera and light on its end — moved surgeons further away from big cuts.
“Now,” Anderson said, a robotic system such as the da Vinci machine “is the next step up from laparoscopic surgery.”
Through the use of the machine’s four arms, three of which are tipped by surgical tools, a long surgery, followed by two weeks on a catheter and up to six weeks of total recovery, has been reduced to a two-hour operation, a single night’s hospitalization, a catheter for seven days and full recovery in just a few weeks.
“What I do now is make five half-inch incisions,” Anderson said, with hands that, thanks to the machines, have been reduced to “an inch long and half an inch wide. The magnification is 10 times the naked eye, which allows me to see the tissues better, to see the small blood vessels better, to stop those (areas) from bleeding, so we don’t get near the kind of blood loss we used to have.”
Prostate cancer patients “are coming in and out of this operation essentially without any changes to their physiology. And because the incisions are so small ... they’re just not requiring large amounts of pain management and they’re feeling back to normal in days now, instead of weeks," he said.
Everything is shortened, he continued, “because of the precision and accuracy of the (machine). I commented one time, 'I can see things now that I never knew that I couldn’t see before.' We do a much better job now.”
Prostate cancer is the most common cancer among men, but it’s a curable disease if caught in time.
“Part of the excitement of bringing this service line like this (to Freeman) is simple — to get the awareness out for screening and getting guys in that age category or who are at risk to get screened," Anderson said. "This is a curable disease.”
Urologists were the first surgeons cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to operate on people using the da Vinci machine. Since then, OBGYN and general surgeons have trained and now use its services.
Freeman is also using the machine for OB-GYN surgeries, hysterectomies included, and general surgeries and in the near future anticipates its use for heart surgeries.
Mercy Hospital Joplin
Mercy upgraded to the da Vinci Xi last year.
Dr. Heath Merkley, an obstetrician-gynecologist at Mercy, said a traditional hysterectomy — a hospital surgery that came with a three-day stay and eight weeks of recovery — has been reduced to an outpatient procedure and two weeks of recovery.
“Sometimes, if you don’t really help patients understand what you are doing, they can get a little freaked out, like, ‘What do you mean there’s a robot operating one me?’" he said. "You have to help them understand that we’re doing the surgery; we’re controlling those robotic arms.”
The arms also help eliminate any hand shakes or tremors, Merkley said.
It’s a “remarkable machine,” said Merkley, calling them the gold standard of surgical tools in the health care field. One of these days, he quipped, “(They) might replace us. Hopefully, it won’t.”
