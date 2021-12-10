Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. High 71F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 33F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.