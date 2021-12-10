An activity challenge that is available for all, including those who use walkers or wheelchairs, is being offered again this holiday season by Joplin Parks and Recreation and Mercy Hospital Joplin.
The Roll-n-Stroll is available to anyone who wants to participate. It will coincide with the Holiday Tree Trail at Mercy Park.
“This year we’re expanding the initiative and encouraging people to stay active, whether it is walking around the tree trail or walking down their block,” said Jessica Johnson, parks department recreation coordinator, in a statement.
The Holiday Tree Trail is a series of decorated trees from area businesses and organizations placed along the trail at Mercy Park. Trees will be lit from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. through Dec. 31.
“The Roll-n-Stroll is a fun and easy activity that anyone can participate in,” said Johnson. “With the busy holiday season, we want to encourage people to get outside and stay active. The great thing about this program is it doesn’t matter if you ride your bike, roller skate, use your walker or wheelchair, push a stroller, or walk or run. The point is to be active this holiday season however you can. Anyone can participate. We are thankful to have Mercy partnering with us again this year.”
There is no charge to participate in the Roll-n-Stroll activity challenge. To be involved, register with Joplin Parks and Recreation and track at least five activities during the challenge period on a tracking sheet.
The first 200 participants who track five or more activities by Dec. 31 and return their trackers to the parks and recreation department will receive a plush knit beanie courtesy of Mercy.
To register and receive a tracking sheet, call Joplin Parks and Recreation at 417-625-4750 or visit joplinmo.org/holidaylights.
