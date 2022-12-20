Joplin businessman and political leader Ron Richard was inducted Tuesday into the honorary Academy of Missouri Squires during a luncheon meeting at the governor's mansion in Jefferson City.
Founded 60 years ago by then-Gov. James T. Blair Jr., the organization aims to recognize Missourians whose achievements within communities, the state or nation are exemplary. There are no other states with similar honorary organizations, according to information from the Missouri secretary of state.
"It's quite an honor, especially when there hasn't been that many people from Southwest Missouri and Joplin who have been inducted," Richard said. "I'm not sure I deserve it, but it was quite an honor."
Richard, the owner of C&N Bowling Corp. in Joplin, served in the Missouri Senate from 2010 to 2018. During his tenure, he was president pro tem during the last three years. He also served in the Missouri House from 2002 to 2010, where he was speaker for two years and chairman of the Committee on Jobs and Economic Development.
He is the only lawmaker in Missouri history to be elected by peers as both speaker of the House and Senate president pro tem, according to the governor's office.
"All the things I've been lucky enough to do was not all due to me. If it wasn't for a lot of other people, it could not have been done," Richard said.
Before he was elected to the state Legislature, Richard was a member of the Joplin City Council who served as mayor from 1994 to 1998. He formerly was a member of the Connect2Culture board of directors and was co-chairman of the Missouri Bicentennial Commission.
A Joplin High School graduate, Richard obtained a bachelor's degree in history from Missouri Southern State University and a master's degree in history from Missouri State University in Springfield.
He is among a handful of Southwest Missourians to have been selected as a Missouri squire. All Missouri governors and former governors are automatically inducted, and others receive the honor through a decision of committee members who take nominations from the public.
Others who have been recognized:
• E.L. Dale, of Carthage, recognized for his community contributions as publisher and an owner of the Carthage Press newspaper and a civic leader. Inducted in 1962.
• Proctor N. Carter, of Rolla and Joplin, who was director of the Missouri Department of Health's Division of Welfare. Inducted in 1968.
• H. Lang Rogers, of Carthage, who as publisher of the Joplin Globe newspaper was the third generation of the Rogers family to hold a management position in the newspaper as well as other business pursuits. He also served on numerous local and state boards and organizations, several related to the University of Missouri and educational organizations, and he was chairman of the Missouri Commission on Higher Education for 13 years. Inducted in 1969.
• U.S. Rep. Gene Taylor, of Sarcoxie, an auto dealership owner who was a Republican National Committee member and state delegate before serving from 1973 until 1989 in the U.S. House of Representatives. Inducted in 1983.
• Robert Ellis Young, of Carthage, state representative. Inducted in 1983.
• Lynn M. Ewing, of Nevada, an attorney who was the third generation in the family law firm there. He served three terms as a state representative and six years as councilman and mayor of Nevada. Inducted in 1994.
Richard said he was grateful to Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and to his wife, Patty Richard, and his family for their support.
