Two Southwest Missouri residents, Ron Richard and Mariann Morgan, were appointed by Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday to the Missouri Southern State University Board of Governors.
Richard, the owner of C&N Bowling Corp. in Joplin, served in the Missouri Senate from 2010 to 2018, serving as president pro tem during the last three years. He also served in the Missouri House from 2002 to 2010, serving as speaker of the House for two years and as chairman of the Committee on Jobs and Economic Development.
He is the only lawmaker in Missouri history to be elected by peers as both speaker of the House and Senate president pro tem, the governor's office said in a statement announcing his appointment.
Richard also served as Joplin mayor from 1994 to 1998. He currently serves on the Connect2Culture board of directors and is co-chairman of the Missouri Bicentennial Commission.
He holds a bachelor's degree in history from Missouri Southern and a master's degree in history from Missouri State University in Springfield.
Morgan is an attorney with Checkett & Pauly in Carthage. She currently serves on the McCune-Brooks Healthcare Foundation and the Carthage Community Foundation board.
She holds a bachelor's degree in organizational communication from Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska, and a law degree from the University of Georgia in Athens.
Richard and Morgan will fill seats on the board recently vacated by Republican Tracy Flanigan, a Carthage resident whose term ended in August, and Democrat Michael Franks, a Neosho resident who resigned from a term that was to end in 2021 to spend more time with family. Both vacancies were announced at the board's September meeting.
By law, the board consists of eight voting members — six of whom are selected from Barton, Jasper, Newton, McDonald, Dade, Lawrence and Barry counties. Their terms generally last six years. No more than four members can belong to any one political party.
