As part of its 25th annual golf tournament, Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States will host a Golf Ball Drop at 6 p.m. Thursday at Twin Hills Golf and Country Club.
As part of the event, a truck will release nearly 1,000 numbered golf balls over a putting green. The first ball that lands in each of the six prize holes will win that hole’s designated prize. Winners will be contacted on Friday.
Prizes include a white gold diamond necklace, a “Fun for Two” Branson getaway package, four rounds of golf at Buffalo Ridge Golf Course, a La-Z-Boy recliner, two round-trip Southwest Airlines tickets and a grill package. The prizes are sponsored by Big Cedar Lodge, Comeau Jewelry Co., Clay Cole Trucking, Explore Branson, La-Z-Boy Midwest and Southwest Airlines.
Ball Drop tickets are sold at Ronald McDonald House, located at 34th Street and Jackson Avenue. They are $10 for one or $20 for three.
All proceeds benefit the Ronald McDonald House and the Ronald McDonald Family Room at Mercy Hospital.
Details: 417-624-2273, egibson@rmhjoplin.org.
