PICHER, Okla. — By midafternoon Tuesday, the latest search for the remains of two Oklahoma girls who disappeared almost 22 years ago had come up empty.
Those helping excavate possible locations of an old root cellar — at or near the former Picher address of David Pennington, a deceased suspect in the abduction and presumed slayings of Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman — had not found anything of interest.
No remains. No evidence of any cellar where the latest leads in the cold case suggest the girls might have been buried.
Just an old septic tank and odd pieces of rusted pipe.
Still, the searchers were not prepared to give up just yet.
“There’s just got to be a root cellar here somewhere,” said Gary Stansill, an investigator with the Craig County district attorney’s office. “There’s just been too many people who said there was a cellar of some sort.”
A backhoe operated by Quapaw Nation volunteers had dug up three spots of interest where various sources interviewed by investigators believed an old root cellar was situated behind the mobile home that Pennington moved into at 629 S. Ottawa St. in Picher just a couple of weeks after the Dec. 30, 1999, slayings of Danny and Kathy Freeman, of Welch, and abduction of their daughter and her best friend, both 16 at the time.
Investigators believe the girls were held and sexually abused at suspect Phil Welch’s home on College Street in Picher, about four blocks north and one block east of the lot where Pennington moved from Chetopa, Kansas, in January 2000.
The reason he suddenly moved there such a short time after the crime has investigators intrigued, especially because Pennington’s stepdaughter and her mother, who married him in February 2000, recall Pennington being nervous about anyone going near a root cellar behind his home.
The girl recalls being spanked by Pennington for playing near the cellar when she was 10 years old, and her mother has confirmed his touchiness on the subject.
Stansill says the problem is that their memories of where the cellar was located on the property and where others who lived in the area in the past believe it was situated differ, presenting at least three or four possible locations on the lot where Pennington lived and the adjoining lot to the north at 627 S. Ottawa St.
Digging up both lots in their entirety would take considerable time and effort. But searchers can eliminate parts of both lots with old photographs taken during the Environmental Protection Agency’s soil cleanup project in Picher carried out between 1996 and 2005.
Ed Keheley, a leading expert on the history of the Picher Mining Field who has been helping the search for the girls’ remains the past couple of years, was watching closely Tuesday as the backhoe operator brought up scoops of earth.
The only suspect to be convicted, Ronald D. Busick, 69, kept bringing up root cellars in his talks with investigators as part of his plea deal. A search of a property on the east side of Picher where Busick had pointed investigators failed to turn up anything.
But Busick also told investigators that he saw Pennington with lime and concrete in the back of his pickup truck a couple of weeks after the parents’ slayings.
“I have been looking for (lime), but I have not seen any,” Keheley said as he watched the excavation Tuesday.
He said government reports on the cleanup work variously note “existing cellar, do not touch” with respect to some properties and “owner wants cellar filled” on others.
“I guess it depended on the owner’s wishes,” he said.
But searchers had not found any evidence of either a filled or unfilled cellar by midafternoon as they dug down 3 to 6 feet in various locations. In general, they were digging down to clay or soil that was clearly undisturbed.
Lorene Bible, the mother of Lauria, spent the day at the dig with family members and friends, She thinks the information that led to Tuesday’s search may be a bit more solid than some of the tips that have prompted searches elsewhere in Picher.
“In this case, it’s an ex-wife of David Pennington and her daughter,” she said.
Lorene Bible is recuperating from a liver transplant received just four weeks ago, but that was not about to keep her away from the search. She said she learned that Tuesday’s search was in the works while she was still in the hospital just after the transplant. The doctors told her at that time that she was recovering well and should be able to go home soon, and she told them that was good because she had another search for the girls pending.
At a follow-up appointment with her doctor on Monday, he had commented on how she had rebounded so quickly.
“I said, ‘Well, maybe that’s because the good Lord decided I needed to be healed fast to let me go find my daughter,'” she said.
Stansill indicated that Tuesday’s search will probably be extended, although a rainy forecast for Wednesday will probably push a return to the excavation work back until sometime next week.
“We just want to make sure we’re not missing something,” he said.
