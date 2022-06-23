Audie Dennis, who has been involved with the Joplin Rotary Club for more than 23 years, was named Thursday as the 2022 Rotarian of the Year, an award bestowed to members who go above and beyond in service to self and their community.
The event was presented by TAMKO Building Products Inc. at the Twin Hills Golf and Country Club. The other nominees for this year’s award were Sid Davis, Wally Bloss and Lori Smith.
Dennis said he was completely taken by surprise.
“To be nominated and recognized by a group of people with the caliber of members that we have in this club, it’s very humbling because there are so many others deserving of the award,” he said.
The Joplin Rotary Club — established in 1916 — places “service above self,” aiming to create positive, lasting change in local communities and around the world.
Dennis currently serves as the general manager of Boyd Metals and has been president, committee chair of the membership division and a board of director with the Joplin Rotary Club. He had attended school at the University of Arkansas with a scholarship he received from the Fayetteville Rotary Club, an opportunity that he said changed his life forever.
“When I was graduating high school in Fayetteville, I was planning on going to college, but I grew up in a single-parent home and didn’t have any clue on how to get scholarships,” he said. “I didn’t apply for any. At our senior awards that year, lo and behold, out of the blue, I somehow got a scholarship from the Fayetteville Rotary Club. I had no idea who Rotary was or anything.
“When I moved to Joplin and got involved in the community, I wanted to give back, and to me, it was a no-brainer,” he added. “I’m a big believer in paying it forward. We’ve all had people who have helped us get to where we are in our lives, and to help others get there is exciting for me. I’ll never forget receiving that scholarship, and it set off a light bulb for me that I can do something in life and I can contribute.”
Throughout his time in Joplin, Dennis has been chairman of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, division co-chair of United Way, a national board of directors member with the University of Arkansas Alumni Association, president of Active Lifestyles Events and founder of the Joplin Memorial Run, president of the Creative Learning Alliance and a board of advisers member with Southwest Missouri Bank. He has also been involved with the YMCA and Cornerstone Spartans Sports Ministry.
Charles Keeter, the 2019 award winner, nominated Dennis this year.
“From serving as president to actively serving on club committees, attending international and district activities, Audie is living the spirit of Rotary every day,” Keeter said in his nomination form.
Launched four years ago, the award is designated for a Rotarian who has “clearly stood out in demonstrating ‘service above self’” and who goes “above and beyond” concerning community outreach programs, club officials said. Dennis received an engraved plaque and an original award, resembling a blade of grass, designed by Joplin artist Jorge Leyva.
“In designing this award, I was thinking of Rotary as a sea of grass on a crisp spring day, where every Rotarian’s deeds were reflected on a drop of morning dew,” Leyva said in a statement describing the piece. “This blade and drop of water symbolizes a manifestation of all Rotarians who exemplify the best we are able to do for others.”
Former recipient Bob Headlee said the Rotarian of the Year Award recognizes the hard work of members.
“It’s a special award, and we have a person who has done outstanding work, not just in the club, but in the community,” he said. “We had four candidates who all did great work, but one individual stepped up without question. It’s somebody who has a passion for Rotary but also giving back to the community, and we need more of that.”
