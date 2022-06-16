Joplin Noon Rotary Club officials on Thursday handed out more than $24,000 in cash grants to nine local nonprofit organizations.
The annual event is deemed one of the most anticipated by Rotary members, said Robert Reaves, chairman of the committee that chooses the grant recipients.
“It’s a chance for us to really give back to the community,” he said. “Our chapter has been around since 1916, and it’s always been committed to helping others in our community.”
Grants were awarded to the Aspire Scholarship Program, the Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri, the Children’s Center of Southwest Missouri, the Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri, the Creative Learning Alliance, Joplin NALA Read, Pro Musica, the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States and the Wildcat Glades Friends Group.
“Together,” Reaves said during a gathering at Missouri Southern State University, “we empower people and other organizations to address needs — real needs — in our community.”
Annette Thurston, after receiving a $1,385 grant to fund the purchase of a new breast pump for new mothers staying at the Joplin-based Ronald McDonald House on Jackson Avenue, demonstrated just how important the Rotary grants are to the local organizations who receive them.
Standing at the podium, Thurston wanted the gathered Rotary members to hear a heartfelt “thank you” from an actual mother who stayed at the 14,000-square-foot house in December.
The mother’s words, read aloud by Thurston, silenced the room.
The mother said she never expected to find herself in a situation where she would need to use the services of a Ronald McDonald House, but what she saw during her stay in Joplin and the care she received "forever changed” her family's hearts. While leaving Freeman Hospital West without her newborn child was one of the most traumatic experiences of her life, she wrote, “I could look across at the hospital knowing that my baby was not far from me."
Robin Standridge, of the Wildcat Glades Friends Group, accepted a check for $2,260, which will be used to cover the costs of new interpretive signs placed throughout the nature preserve.
“Our volunteers are really going to be excited to know that we are going to change up some of our signs because … they are all marked up, even though we try to clean them off,” she said.
She urged Rotary members to visit the park. “I think you’ll really be surprised what is happening out there,” she said.
Reaves said the Rotary fundraising committee originally received 20 applications from local and area organizations this year. From there, committee members began a lengthy process to select the final recipients. The money is generated from the annual charity golf scramble and from raffles held during each weekly meeting, he said.
“It’s a difficult process when you have a limited amount of money,” he said, “and there are so many good programs.” The selected recipients “we felt, really impacted the most people in our community.”
Other grant recipients:
• The Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri was awarded a $10,000 grant to help those in our community stay healthy even when they don’t have access to basic medical needs or services. Said Reaves: “Rotary has long been a supporter of them; they are really an incredible organization.”
• Joplin NALA Read was awarded a $1,500 grant to help educate adults who need help in reading, writing, math or learning English as a second language.
• Pro Musica was awarded a $500 grant to help cover the costs of bringing to Joplin a German-based quartet to educate and engage all fourth and fifth grade students in the Joplin School District during a visit here.
• Aspire Scholarship Program was awarded a $2,000 grant that will be used to enable two single parents to receive a scholarship in the fall of 2022 to a college, university or technical school of their choice. Overall, $20,000 worth of scholarships will be handed out this year, said Executive Director Katie Fields, “impacting lives throughout the community.”
• Children’s Center of Southwest Missouri was awarded a $1,525 grant to provide more than 580 resource bundles to families of Joplin middle school students.
• The Creative Learning Alliance was awarded a $2,500 grant to purchase a much-needed laptop computer as they gear up to open a new Science Center in Joplin, anticipated to be completed and open to the public in 2025.
• The Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri was awarded a $2,500 grant to provide supplies for up to 500 kids participating in the Project Learn program.
