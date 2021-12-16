PITTSBURG, Kan. — As part of the nationally observed Wreaths Across America Day, a brief ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Pittsburg State University Veterans Memorial. The public is invited.
The mission of the annual day is carried out by wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery and more than 1,400 additional locations in all 50 states, at sea and abroad.
At PSU, the ceremony will be under the direction of PSU ROTC and will last approximately 15 minutes. First Lt. T.J. Wiebe will serve as the emcee, and Lt. Col. Charles Costello, professor of military science, will offer remarks. To conclude the ceremony, former service members will place wreaths on stands by memorial seals that represent each branch of service.
