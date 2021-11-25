The new signalized roundabout on Missouri Highway 171 north of Carl Junction has opened almost a month earlier than planned. The nearly $10 million roundabout is the first of its kind in Missouri that uses a signal to warn traffic to stop if a train is approaching at a nearby crossing.
The completion means the quickest route between Joplin and Pittsburg, Kansas, has reopened just in time for one of the busiest traffic weekends of the year, after closing in late September.
Traffic started moving through the roundabout at the intersection of Missouri Highways 171 and 96 and Route YY on Wednesday, but Josue Martinez, project manager for the Missouri Department of Transportation, said a problem with one of the signals means traffic will not be able to go west on YY until it is replaced, which should be a few days.
“The overhead sign that tells if a train is coming on the northbound side is wrong,” Martinez said. “We’re hoping to be able to replace it soon.”
MoDOT said drivers may still encounter periodic lane closures in the next few days as workers complete some detail work on the roundabout.
Work began in June to relocate the intersection at Missouri Highways 171 and 96 and Route YY to the east, away from the Kansas City Southern railroad tracks, and to convert the intersection to a multilane roundabout.
In addition, an approximately 26-mile stretch of Route 171 between the Missouri/Kansas state line and I-49 was resurfaced, turn lanes were installed at Highway 171 and Gum Road south of Carl Junction, and the southbound turn lane turning west at Missouri 171 and Fir Road was lengthened.
MoDOT said the roundabout is the first in the state to use traffic signals to control part of the traffic.
The signals will affect vehicles traveling north on Highway 171 and turning left onto westbound Route YY. It will also affect drivers on westbound Missouri 96, crossing the intersection to continue west on Route YY. The signal will activate when a train is approaching.
Other lanes in the roundabout will allow traffic not crossing the tracks to continue unimpeded while the traffic crossing the tracks waits for a train to pass.
APAC-Central Inc., based in Springfield, was the prime contractor on the $9.8 million project. The completion date in the contract was Dec. 15.
An animation of how the roundabout works is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9PbC2k6dQ6k.
