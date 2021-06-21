CARTHAGE, Mo. — Construction of the new roundabout on Missouri Highway 571 in Carthage will force the closure of a major traffic artery for about a month.
The Missouri Department of Transportation said Missouri 571, which follows Garrison Avenue and Fairlawn Avenue, will be closed starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Garrison, Fairlawn and Elk Street to allow workers to transition the streets to a roundabout traffic pattern.
MoDOT said the contractor has 45 days to complete the transition, although the actual amount of time the roads will be closed will depend on weather.
MoDOT said specific traffic impacts will be as follows:
• All lanes of Highway 571 (Fairlawn/Garrison avenues) will be closed between Southside Boulevard and Maple Street.
• Drivers will have access to entrances on either side of the work zone but will not be able to travel through the work zone.
• Drivers will be directed to signed detours using highways 571 and 96, Interstate 49 and Jasper County Route HH.
• Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching work zone.
• Drivers should seek alternate routes.
Traffic has been constricted to two lanes on Garrison and Fairlawn avenues since the start of construction earlier this spring.
The project, which also includes resurfacing Garrison and Fairlawn avenues for some distance north and south of the roundabout, and sidewalk and Americans with Disabilities Act improvements, is costing the state about $4.5 million, with the city of Carthage kicking in half the cost of the roundabout itself, or approximately $933,000.
The contractor is Hartman & Co., of Springfield.
MoDOT said drivers should expect additional lane closures even after the roundabout is open for traffic.
Crews will resurface Missouri 571, from I-49 to the south to Fairview Avenue to the north, including Grant Street, Fairlawn Avenue and Garrison Avenue, for several weeks after the roundabout is finished.
Sidewalk improvements and other finishing touches will be needed, meaning drivers should continue to use caution in the area.
Background
MoDOT said this roundabout will be similar to the roundabout at the intersection of Fairlawn, Airport Drive and Grant Street, about a quarter-mile south of the one being built now.
That first roundabout opened in 2006 and was the first roundabout completed on a state route in Southwest Missouri.
Both roundabouts are designed to smooth out traffic flow at awkward intersections where three streets come together from five directions. The older roundabout replaced a complicated set of traffic signals that managed traffic through the intersection.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.