Construction of a roundabout at an intersection on Missouri Highway 171 north of Carl Junction will mean some drivers who use that intersection will have to find alternate routes.
Dave Mitchell, senior communication specialist for the Missouri Department of Transportation, said Missouri Highway 96 at the intersection with Missouri Highway 171 will be closed starting Tuesday as construction of a multilane roundabout with traffic signals at the intersection starts in earnest.
Mitchell said Highway 171 will remain open to traffic for part of the $9.8 million project, as will Route YY to the west of the intersection.
"Contractor crews will relocate the intersection at Missouri Route 171/Route 96 and Jasper County Route YY to the east, and convert the intersection to a multi-lane roundabout," according to a MoDOT news release. In addition, a 26-mile stretch of Highway 171 between the Missouri-Kansas state line and Interstate 49 will be resurfaced.
Mitchell said engineers had originally hoped to keep all the roads leading to the intersection open for much of the construction, but they changed their minds with regard to Highway 96.
“This is a complicated project,” Mitchell said. “It involves a railroad crossing, we’re moving the intersection to the east, it’s a multilane roundabout. There are a lot of moving parts.”
MoDOT officials say a roundabout with signals will address safety issues at an intersection that has seen a few vehicle-train crashes over the years.
The Kansas City Southern Railway tracks run parallel to Missouri 171 between Asbury and Carl Junction, and the crossing at Route YY features a hump in the road that has caused large, low-slung trucks to become stuck on the tracks on a few occasions.
In December 2010, a truck pulling a trailer carrying boats became stuck on the tracks while traveling east and was hit by a southbound train, sending the boats flying down both sides of the tracks and derailing the train’s locomotive.
No one was hurt in that crash, but officials say it was an example just how dangerous the intersection can be.
“Vehicles, especially large semis and farm equipment, approaching from the west on Jasper County Route YY often must sit across the railroad tracks while waiting for a gap in traffic on Route 171, causing a significant safety concern for both the traveling public and KCS trains,” MoDOT said in a news release. “The project will increase the space between the railroad tracks and Route 171, improving safety.”
The project will move the highway several feet to the east to allow engineers to smooth out the hump where the road crosses the tracks.
MoDOT said the roundabout will be the first in the state to use signal lights to control part of the traffic.
The signals will affect vehicles traveling north on Highway 171 and turning left onto westbound Route YY. It will also affect drivers on westbound Highway 96, crossing the intersection to continue west on Route YY. The signal will activate only when a train is approaching.
Other lanes in the roundabout will allow traffic not crossing the tracks to continue unimpeded while the traffic crossing the tracks waits for the train to pass.
Mitchell said the completion date in the contract is Dec. 15, although the roundabout could be opened sooner if weather and other conditions cooperate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.