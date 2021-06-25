The city of Joplin will have a modified 2021 Independence Day celebration of a fireworks-only show for the public beginning at 9:45 p.m. Sunday, July 4, off of the eastern side of the Missouri Southern State University campus.
Parking lots will open at 8:30 p.m. The show will be approximately 20 minutes long and will be set to music.
The event has been modified to comply with MSSU's pandemic safety protocols.
“With respect to the MSSU operations plan, we will keep the celebration the same as 2020,” said Paul Bloomberg, parks and recreation director, in a statement. “Continuing the fireworks display gives everyone the opportunity to enjoy a traditional July 4 activity while being mindful of the guidelines.”
Unlike previous years, there will not be bounce houses, bands and food trucks, although there will be fewer ground fireworks and more aerial fireworks. Area residents are welcome to watch the display from designated MSSU parking lots. The stadium and amenities will be closed to the public.
Other area events include:
• JASPER: Jasper's ninth annual fireworks show is slated for Saturday, June 26.
Gates at the Jasper fire station, located on the outer road on the east side of Interstate 49 just south of the Jasper exit, will open at 8:45 p.m. Fireworks will start at dusk.
The event is free to the public and paid for by the firefighters and donations from Jasper Homes, Undercliff Grill and Bar, S&S Computers, the Schlichting family, David and Lois Dodson, Etchison Excavating LLC and Rich and Barbara Good.
• NEOSHO: Celebrate Neosho will take place on Saturday, June 26, on the square.
A bike race, fishing derby and disc golf tournament are planned for the morning. The community festival opens at 3 p.m. with vendors, live performances and activities.
Beginning at 5 p.m., participants can take part in Cruise Night. Fireworks will begin at approximately 9:30 p.m.
• CARTHAGE: Civil War historians and re-enactors will mark the 160th anniversary of the Civil War Battle of Carthage over Independence Day weekend.
Steve Cottrell, Carthage historian, said the Major Thomas R. Livingston Camp 2327 of the Sons of Confederate Veterans will meet at the Kendrick Place north of Carthage from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 3, to recreate a Civil War soldiers camp similar to one that would have been set up by troops of the Missouri State Guard on the night of July 5, 1861.
The State Guard soldiers, on their way to join the Confederate forces in Arkansas, would have been resting near present-day Carter Park and the Battle of Carthage state historic site on West Chestnut Avenue after the battle, a daylong running fight with Union soldiers commanded by Col. Franz Sigel.
The Kendrick Place is a two-story brick home that was built before the Civil War and served as a hospital during the Battle of Carthage. It was one of only a few homes to survive the Civil War in Jasper County.
The Battle of Carthage started the morning of July 5 when Sigel’s 1,100 Union soldiers marched nine miles north of Carthage and met about 6,000 State Guard troops commanded by Missouri Gov. Claiborne Fox Jackson. The State Guard troops were poorly armed and trained, but they outnumbered the Union forces, who retreated through Carthage and escaped by marching through the night to Sarcoxie before resting briefly and continuing to Mount Vernon and Springfield.
About 120 luminaria will be placed in the yard of the home to honor the soldiers killed and wounded on both sides during the battle, and some re-enactors will set up a representation of a battlefield hospital from the Civil War.
The event is free and open to the public. A tip jar will be available for anyone who wants to donate to the preservation of the Kendrick Place.
• JOPLIN: Prizes and trophies will be available for entrants of the Boomtown Bike and Car Show slated for Saturday, July 3, at Landreth Park. The show is affiliated with Cruisin' Main.
Early registration through Friday, July 2, will cost $15 per vehicle. Entries will be $25 on the day of the show. Food vendor registration is $75.
Setup at the show will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the show will be open from 1 to 5 p.m.
After the show, the second Glenna Ledford Memorial Cruise will take place on South Main Street. A nonprofit organization has been formed to accept donations and to fund needs for children. All money raised by the car, truck and bike show will go to that cause. Preregistration for the cruise will be held at GearHead Auto Sales, 1705 E. Seventh St.
• SENECA: Several activities are scheduled Saturday, July 3, for Independence Day.
A 5K will kick off at 7 a.m., followed by an Independence Day parade at 10 a.m. Food trucks and bounce houses will be in the city park for much of the day.
Seneca's Little Fireworks Extravaganza Pageant will take place at 3 p.m., and a duck race starts at 6 p.m. Fireworks will begin at dusk in the park.
• CARTHAGE: Carthage’s 22nd annual Red, White and Boom 5K Run is slated for 7 a.m. Saturday, July 3, at Carthage’s Municipal Park. Check-in for the run is at 6 a.m.; the cost is $30 before Thursday, July 1, and $35 after that date. Sign up online at runsignup.com/Race/MO/Carthage/BoomRun. Proceeds go to the Carthage High School track and cross country teams.
The Red, White and Boom golf tournament, a three-person scramble, will have an 8 a.m. shotgun start on Sunday, July 4, in Municipal Park.
The Carthage Convention and Visitors Bureau and parks department will hold Community Day at Municipal Park on Sunday, July 4.
The swimming pool will be open for free swimming from 2 to 8 p.m. Kiddieland, the amusement park run by the Carthage Kiwanis Club, will offer free rides from 2 to 6 p.m. The skating rink will offer free skating from 6 to 8 p.m., and more than a dozen inflatables will be set up in the park.
The event will also feature a dozen food trucks and live music, followed by a fireworks display over the municipal golf course, set to begin after dark and last for at least 20 minutes.
• MONETT: The annual "Freedom and Fireworks" event is set on Sunday, July 4, at South Park.
Children's activities and vendor booths open at 1 p.m. Live music begins at 3 p.m. Wristbands for carnival rides are $10 in advance and $15 after Friday, July 2. Fireworks will follow the singing of the national anthem at 9:30 p.m.
• CARTHAGE: The traditional Battle of Carthage vespers service will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, July 5, at the Battle of Carthage state historic site on Chestnut Avenue just east of River Street and Carter Park.
The late historian Marvin VanGilder started holding vespers services at the state historic park more than 30 years ago to preserve the memory of the battle. The event usually lasts about 20 minutes with hymns and guest speakers.
• WEBB CITY: Webb City will host its Route 66 Cruise-A-Palooza on Friday, July 9, and Saturday, July 10, at King Jack Park.
Friday’s events include Pinocchio School of Dance performances at 7 p.m. followed by an outdoor screening of "Space Jam."
Saturday’s events kick off at noon with food trucks, the Tulsa Wind Riders Kite Fliers, Tow & Throw Axe Co., Jungle Bounce, Teddy Bear Mobile and the Balloon Guyz. The Friendly Farms Petting Zoo will be set up from noon to 5 p.m., a car show will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., and live music will feature Left of Center at 5 p.m. and Mayday by Midnight at 7 p.m. Fireworks will follow after dark.
