Route 66 roadside park planned for downtown Baxter Springs

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Baxter Springs is adding to its downtown strip on the Mother Road with a roadside attraction that will give travelers a place to rest and learn about the town’s history.
A Route 66 roadside park is being developed at 938 Military Ave. on two empty lots north of the Baxter Springs Route 66 Visitors Center. It will feature green space, a statue plaza, a mural wall, a parking area, picnic tables and more.
“We want a place to serve as a gateway to downtown because there’s not always a lot of parking available, and Baxter, especially, we have a lot of neat downtown businesses,” said Jordan Adams, president of the Baxter Springs Historical Society. “We want to have not only a place that celebrates our history but a place that people can park, walk around and explore downtown.”
The Baxter Springs Historical Society is spearheading the project with Team 6 Architecture, of Joplin, as the contractor. Adams said they hope it will increase tourism, benefit the city and highlight the community's history.
The plan has been underway for years, and the organization's target goal is $200,000.
“When we reach $150,000, we have been guaranteed a $50,000 donation from the Hartley family to get us to that $200,000,” said Mary Billington, Baxter Springs Heritage Center and Museum Director. “We’re not quite there yet, but we’re pushing $100,000.”
Adams said that several years ago when Phyllis Abbott was the president of the society, her vision was to always acquire that property and install a mural. Pieces started falling into place and property was donated to the society more than a year ago by Roger McCallister.
History
One element of the park will be a statue plaza where a longhorn statue will be surrounded by bricks and placards recognizing community members who supported the endeavor. The plaza will commemorate how Baxter Springs became the first cowtown in Kansas.
The cattle market had a resurgence after the Civil War with Texans driving up cattle.
“They needed a market for them, but they had ticks on them, and even though it didn’t bother the (longhorn) cattle, it bothered other domestic cattle in Missouri, Oklahoma and Kansas,” Billington said. “A lot of states quarantined them or said they couldn’t bring them in. Missouri said the cattle couldn’t be brought in, so they were using Baxter Springs because we were a brand-new community and had a railhead. After the Civil War, the first cowtown in Kansas was Baxter Springs.”
Kansas began building roadside parks in the 1930s for travelers on highway systems. It was one of several states to use employees from the Works Progress Administration, a New Deal agency, to build roadside parks and park amenities, according to research historian Joanna Dowling.
Billington said roadside parks went out of favor in the mid-1990s. However, the parks are making a comeback, popping up in rural communities along Route 66.
“You saw your highway departments phasing them out because of maintenance issues,” Billington said. “Especially with tourism like Route 66, you’re seeing communities realize the need to bring these back. They’re coming back in very fun manners and reminiscent of the roadside attractions that you used to see in through the '50s into the '60s.”
Construction stalled
A construction timeline has not been set due to the ongoing pandemic. Billington said that after acquiring the property and demolishing the building, the organization was hoping this would be the year for the groundbreaking.
“It still might be, but with the state of the nation as it is, healthwise, it’s time to take a step back, take a deep breath where we’re at and then plan on how we’re moving forward,” she said.
Want to help?
Donations to the Route 66 roadside project can be made online at baxterspringspark.com.
