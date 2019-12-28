WEBB CITY, Mo. — The completion date for the Route D bridge over Center Creek in Jasper County near Oronogo has been moved back again because of continued weather and construction issues, the Missouri Department of Transportation recently announced.
The project was first delayed in October because of weather and construction issues and was then expected to be completed in late December. The contractor, Hartman & Co. of Springfield, now estimates the project will be finished after the first of the year.
The original completion date for the estimated $3 million project was slated for September after work began in April.
“We should’ve been finished way before now, so now the contractor is out there working every day that he can,” said Marvin Morris, resident engineer with MoDOT.
Bridge work was temporarily stalled in October because of flooding at Center Creek and subsurface issues at the construction site. A fault line was discovered while crews were drilling the shafts to hold up the bridge and resulted in a complete redesign of the bridge footings.
Morris said that redesigning stage caused major work delays.
“They had to go to the bridge designers in Jefferson City and try to find a new solution on how to build a structure with a different type of footing, knowing the rock is in a different condition than they had expected,” he said.
Weather has also been an issue for construction crews over the past several months. Morris said the job site has been underwater four times from all of the rain this year.
“If it rains and everything goes underwater, it takes a week or so for the ground to be dry enough to get equipment in there without getting stuck,” he said. “River bottoms are muddy, and it has to be dry before you can work on the areas that hold the bridge up. Mother Nature has set us back.”
According to work logs, crews have experienced at least 100 days of rain on the site since the project started in the spring. Morris said job production decreases in the winter because there aren't enough daylight hours. Another hurdle is that asphalt is difficult to come by during the end of the year.
The bridge is now 90% finished, and crews are raising the road bed to prevent future flooding. The next step is asphalt and the installation of barrier walls, according to Morris.
“Right after that, we’ll have to put (the) guardrail in and the signs,” he said. “We have to stripe it still, but if we get the asphalt and the guardrail in, honestly I will have them put temporary tabs down just to get it open. Then we’ll stripe it in whenever we can.”
About the bridge
The original bridge was built in 1935 and had more than 5,000 vehicles per day in traffic. The new bridge will be about 12 feet higher and 18 feet wider with no truss.
