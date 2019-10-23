WEBB CITY, Mo. — The $3 million construction project to replace the 84-year-old Route D bridge over Center Creek in Jasper County has hit a few snags and won’t be finished until the end of the year, a Missouri Department of Transportation official told the Globe this week.
Nearly 6,000 drivers daily use the bridge, which has been shut down since construction began the first week of April. Traffic has since been using detours on highways 171, 43 and 96.
The original completion and opening date, initially slated for Sept. 1, has been moved to late December because of wet weather and construction issues. Greg Chapman, the district engineer for MoDOT, said the contractor, Hartman & Co. of Springfield, has been working diligently to meet the new deadline.
“We’re doing everything we can and working with the contractor to get it ready before Christmas this year,” he said.
Heavy rainfall this year flooded Center Creek and had suspended work temporarily. Then the original design plans had to be altered after subsurface issues at the construction site affected the footings of the bridge.
“The reality is, it’s been kind of a rough season with weather,” Chapman said.
Weather has presented some challenges, Chapman said, "but I know the office has gotten into some design issues, as well, particularly in respect to the substructure.”
“They’d get a set of shafts drilled" into the substructure, "and then we’d have a large rain event, and then their shafts would be filled with water for a number of days until they could get it pumped out,” he said. “When talking to the resident engineer, he said that happened to him on three different occasions, which really affected their schedule. The weather definitely played a role in the delays.”
Chapman said the contractor worked with MoDOT to get those shafts sealed up properly and fixed. The new columns have now been built along the drilled shafts, which help hold the structure in place. Chapman said that everything is looking good and that roughly four weeks from now, the contractor should be pouring the bridge deck if the weather doesn’t cause any more delays.
“So that’s going to be good news,” he said. “As soon as they get strength on the deck, then they can backfill it, start working on the approaches, put in the barrier wall and any guardrail that’s necessary.”
The former bridge, built in 1935, had long outlived its service life and was in poor condition.
“Maintenance costs were starting to add up, and it was just time to replace the bridge,” Chapman said.
The new structure is expected to last 75 to 100 years. It will be approximately 12 feet higher and 18 feet wider with no truss structure underneath.
