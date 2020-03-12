WEBB CITY, Mo. — After months of delays, the Route D bridge over Center Creek in Jasper County near Oronogo is finally reaching completion and could open to traffic as early as Friday afternoon, Missouri Department of Transportation officials told the Globe on Thursday.
Dave Taylor, MoDOT area engineer, said the contractor, Hartman & Co. of Springfield, is currently finishing the guardrail, mulching and striping the centerline.
“I talked with our resident engineer, Marvin Morris, about the project and he said if everything goes on schedule, unless everything goes foul with weather, they’re planning on having it open tomorrow (Friday) afternoon,” Taylor said. “He didn’t give me a time because it’s basically up to the contractor."
Taylor said if weather interferes, then the contractor would glue down temporary tabs instead of striping the road.
“We want to go ahead and get those done because the bridge is basically complete, and we want to get it open as quick as we can,” he said.
The bridge, which closed in April, was originally slated to be completed last fall but was delayed several times due to issues like weather. Taylor said when work was being completed on the south side of the bridge, crews faced extreme flooding and lost six to seven weeks. A fault line was also discovered while drilling the supports on the north side. The last issue was lack of access to asphalt.
“They were waiting over the last few months to work on the approaches,” Taylor said. “They pretty much had the bridge done and everything was done except for when you go to the roadway to the bridge, they had to pave those with asphalt. But during the winter months, all of the asphalt plants in the area shut down operation.”
The original bridge, built in 1935, had deteriorated. The estimated $3 million project replaces the old bridge with a higher and wider structure. The new bridge stands 12 feet higher and 18 feet wider. Nearly 6,000 vehicles a day cross the bridge. Taylor said it will be better at supporting traffic and that it should last anywhere from 50 to 75 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.