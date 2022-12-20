Dwight and Diane Brennfoerder were chosen the 2022 winners of The Joplin Globe's fourth annual Home Holiday Lighting and Decorating Contest.
Their house is at 1902 N. Park Ave. in the Royal Heights neighborhood.
Dwight Brennfoerder, 78, said they have lived there since 1987 and have decorated every year.
"Until this year, I did it all myself. This year I hired (for) the high parts. The high eaves are 18 feet in the air," he said.
The house has strings of lights around around the roof, the porch, and also on the fences out front, as well as on a playhouse he built for his children. There is also a large lighted wreath. He estimated they used about 2,000 bulbs in all.
"It's a traditional four-square house that has been here for since 1900, and so we kind of like to show it off," Dwight Brennfoerder said.
He added that his family is coming home and that the children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren like to see it decorated.
The Globe has sponsored a contest since 2019, and this year's winner will receive a $100 gift card from this year’s sponsor, Wayside Furniture in Joplin.
Photos of all nominated residences were posted on the Globe’s website, www.joplinglobe.com. Public voting, which began Dec. 12 and ran through Dec. 16, determined the winner.
Some previous winners also confirmed they have continued and even expanded decorating again this year.
• 2020 winner: John and Deborah Hird, and their home at 11 Quail Ridge Drive, won the Globe’s second Home Holiday Lighting and Decorating Contest. Their house is south of Joplin in the Wildwood subdivision.
• 2019 winner: The inaugural winners were Ted and Billie Johnson and their house at 2718 N. Missouri Ave. in Joplin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.