Changes in rules, smaller class sizes, more cleaning and sanitizing, even shutting down for short periods of time — this is child care in a world working to avoid the coronavirus.
People who take care of children have had to adjust to new norms, policies and requirements as they help keep the area economy going by freeing up parents to work.
Some child care providers shut down during the stay-at-home orders issued through April, but many stayed open to give essential workers places to keep kids safe while they were at their jobs.
From the Fair Acres Family YMCA in Carthage to Little Rascals Club House in Oronogo to Wee Tots Day Care Center in Joplin, caregivers talk about the changes they had to make in order to keep groups of children safe during the pandemic.
Fair Acres
Beth Roberts runs child programs at the Fair Acres Family Y in Carthage, and her world changed dramatically on March 16.
It was the first day of what was supposed to be the Y’s weeklong spring break day camp for kids.
“Spring break camp was supposed to be the entire week of spring break in Carthage," she said. "We ended up having one day of spring break camp and then we shut down. When it first started happening, we shut down altogether, then we were approached and asked to provide emergency services child care, so we did that until May.”
At first it seemed that the Y would have to remain closed for two weeks, but its staff quickly adjusted and started providing new services.
Through April, the Y cared for the children of first responders, hospital workers and other emergency workers at its new Activities Center on Lyon Street.
Jonathan Roberts, Beth Roberts’ husband and the director of the Fair Acres Family Y, said the main center on Grand Avenue remained almost completely shut down until the first week of May, as all activities shifted to the Activities Center.
“The only thing that kept the Y relevant was the ability we had through that youth center to provide child care services and food, and we couldn’t have done that if we hadn’t gotten grants and community support that we did,” Jonathan Roberts said.
Beth Roberts said attendance was low at what she called the “emergency services camp,” which allowed them to maintain social distancing while caring for the children. She established other rules as well.
“We had very small numbers for that (emergency services camp), and that was good because we weren't exposing the kids to a large number of people,” she said. “We take temperatures when the kids come in, and we’ve also taken temperatures for the staff. There have been a few times when I’ve had to send staff or students home. During the emergency services camp, I set the temperature real low; if it was 99 degrees or above, they couldn’t come to work or couldn’t be dropped off.”
Many little changes had to be made on the fly as the staff adjusted to the new rules.
“I had to give each kid his or her own play dough and put their name on it because you can’t disinfect play dough,” Beth Roberts said. “The other day we were doing science week at camp, and I had the kids experimenting with making telephones with cups and string. Then we had to really emphasize, you use your side of the phone and they use theirs."
She said she talked about germs and viruses with the children and the importance of social distancing but that it was surprising how much they already knew.
“It wasn’t something I had to explain a whole lot,” she said. “You start to explain, but they know all about germs, though, and it’s funny — they came in knowing about the coronavirus. If someone asks a question about why we have to do something, a kid will tell them it’s the corona.”
Little Rascals
Joy Collard, co-owner of the Little Rascals Club House on Highway 96 in Oronogo, said her center didn’t shut down, and she extended and expanded on changes she started implementing in winter during flu season.
One big change was a no-shoe policy in the classroom.
“It’s all about less germs coming in,” Collard said. “Your shoes carry more germs than anything that you have. We have a basket in each classroom and they take their shoes off, and we have grip socks that they wear in the classrooms that we wash here daily.”
Collard said small classes make social distancing easier.
Collard said she also changed her illness policy and placed a heavy emphasis on cleanliness.
“Normally our policy on illness is if they went 24 hours fever-free they could return, but during this we’ve changed that,” Collard said. “They have to be fever-free for 48 hours before they can return. Cleanliness, we clean every day. We have our checklist we do every day. We removed anything like our rug or pillows ... from our classrooms. Things that can’t be easily sanitized, we removed from the classroom.”
Collard said she and her staff felt they needed to stay open if possible to help the families they serve.
“I will say there were some day cares that closed, but on a personal level, this was our job, we have to stay open because we have parents who are essential workers and rely on us,” Collard said. “That’s why we do this. We did have parents who opted to not bring their child during the time everything was shut down, but they wanted to secure the spot, so they never stopped paying ... and that enabled us to stay open.”
Wee Tots
Marye Lallemand, owner of the Wee Tots Day Care Center, 2302 S. Moffet Ave. in Joplin, said she and her staff also kept their service open throughout the shutdown.
Lallemand said she instituted the standard precautions many businesses used. She took temperatures of children and staff members before they could stay, and she asked parents to drop off their children outside the building instead of coming inside.
“Fevers or any kind of sickness in children or staff members, we sent them home,” she said. “I had a child sent home just the other day with a rash. He went to the doctor and brought a note back the next day saying it was heat rash. I don't know what else we can do to follow all the CDC rules other than take temperatures and watch for sickness and keep things clean.”
Lallemand said social distancing is a challenge, especially with younger children.
“We tell them they can’t hug anymore or they can’t kiss each other, but we can’t tell them not to play,” she said. “How do you tell a 2-year-old about a virus in a way they can understand? We wash hands as often as we can, but we did that before. If people had been better about washing hands before, maybe we wouldn’t be having so much of a problem now.”
