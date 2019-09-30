A judge sentenced a rural Carthage man to 12 years in prison Monday for sexual abuse of an underage girl after having recently denied the defendant's attempt to withdraw an Alford plea he entered more than two years ago.
Circuit Judge David Mouton assessed Brian W. Tilton, 48, the prison term at a sentencing hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court.
Tilton entered an Alford plea April 24, 2017, to a charge of first-degree statutory sodomy in a plea agreement dismissing three related counts of the same offense and capping the prison time he might receive at no more than 12 years. An Alford plea admits no guilt but acknowledges the likelihood of a conviction if the case were to proceed to trial.
Court records show that the defendant failed to appear for sentencing on July 31 of that year and a warrant was issued for his arrest the following day.
Tilton was not arrested on the warrant until Sept. 4 of this year, at which time a new sentencing hearing was set for Monday. In the meantime, Tilton's attorney, Tracey Martin, filed a motion seeking withdrawal of her client's Alford plea on the purported grounds that the victim had recanted her allegations.
Assistant Prosecutor Nate Dally subsequently filed an answer to the motion denying Martin's assertion and stating that when the girl was asked if she was saying that the abuse never happened, she stated that was not what she was saying. Dally's motion further pointed out that there remains a recorded interview of the girl at the Children's Center in Joplin "detailing the sexual abuse perpetrated by the defendant" when she was under the age of 14.
The prosecution's answer also notes that the defendant had admitted to an investigator with the Jasper County Sheriff's Department that he often pulled the girl's pants down as "a joke" and that he had allowed her to touch him on more than one occasion.
When asked by the investigator if the girl's allegations might be true and that he just could not remember the incidents because of his drinking, Tilton had nodded and answered in the affirmative, according to the prosecution's brief.
Dally characterized the defendant's statements as "minimized" versions of many of the same events described by the victim and argued that, as such, they tended to corroborate what the girl said happened.
Mouton denied the defense motion to withdraw the plea the day after it was filed.
Tilton initially faced four counts of first-degree statutory sodomy, an unclassified felony that carries a punishment range of five years to life in prison in Missouri. A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charges more than five years ago states that the girl told a family member that Tilton first began touching her in a sexual manner in late 2013.
