NEOSHO, Mo. — A judge sentenced a 38-year-old woman to seven years in prison Tuesday for shooting her husband in the leg during a domestic dispute a year ago in Newton County.
Adrienne L. Patton, of rural Seneca, pleaded guilty in Newton County Circuit Court to a reduced count of second-degree domestic assault in a plea agreement with the prosecutor's office that called for the seven-year sentence and dismissed a related count of armed criminal action.
Before the plea deal, the defendant faced a charge of first-degree domestic assault, which carries a sentencing range of 10 to 30 years. Circuit Judge Gregory Stremel accepted the plea arrangement at Tuesday's hearing and assessed Patton the agreed-upon length of sentence.
Patton shot her husband, Patrick Patton, in the leg with a 9 mm pistol during an argument Oct. 3 at their residence on Bethel Road. She told Newton County sheriff's deputies that she was defending herself after he became physical and hit her in the face. He denied having hit her, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed in the case.
The deputies noted a mark near her eye where she said he hit her.
