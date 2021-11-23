As you plan and prepare meals during the holiday season that culminates on Jan. 1, keep these safety tips in mind, courtesy of the Joplin Health Department.
Following these steps, experts say, will keep you and your family and friends happy and healthy:
• Wash. Always wash hands before cooking and after anything that makes your hands dirty — handling raw meats, for example, or taking out the trash. Do not cook for others if you are feeling sick or you could pass your illness to them.
• Plan. If your holiday meal includes a turkey or other large cut of meat, plan ahead and start thawing a few days beforehand. Thawing meat in the refrigerator is the safest way to thaw frozen foods, though it takes time. Allow for 24 hours to thaw in the refrigerator for every 4 to 5 pounds of meat.
• Store. Separate raw meats from other foods while shopping and storing in the refrigerator to avoid accidental contamination. Raw meat may contain bacteria that can drip or leak onto cooked foods. Keep raw meats underneath cooked food or food that doesn’t require cooking. Keep cold food 41 degrees or colder and hot food at 135 degrees or hotter. This applies to raw and cooked meat, dairy, cooked vegetables, cooked rice or pasta, and cut tomatoes and leafy greens. Bacteria can multiply quickly on foods if they are kept at the wrong temperature for a long time.
• Cook. Cook raw meats to a safe internal temperature. Turkey, chicken or other poultry needs to reach 165 degrees internally for 15 seconds. Ground beef or sausage needs to reach an internal temperature of 155 degrees while whole beef, pork or fish must reach 145 degrees. Use a food thermometer to measure the internal temperature of the food. Insert the thermometer into the thickest part of the food.
• Cool. Leftovers should be cooled quickly after a meal. Follow the 2-hour rule: Perishable foods should not sit at room temperature for more than two hours unless they are being held at proper storage temperatures. Use shallow containers (less than 2 inches deep) and cut meat off the bone into smaller pieces. Leftovers should only be reheated one time, so remove the portion you’re going to eat at that time and leave the rest in the refrigerator for later. Eat leftover foods within three to four days. Freeze leftovers that will not be eaten within this time frame.
