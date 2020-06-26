Area residents ready to celebrate our nation’s independence are packing into fireworks shops as the Fourth of July draws nearer.
Now is a great time for a family, especially those with children, to brush up on safety protocols for handling and lighting fireworks.
According to the latest data in 2017 provided by the National Safety Council, eight people died and more than 12,000 were injured badly enough to require medical treatment after fireworks-related incidents. Of these, 50% of the injuries were to children and young adults younger than 20. More than two-thirds of injuries took place from June 16 to July 16.
It's important to take every precaution necessary to avoid a potentially tragic situation. Fireworks start an average of 18,500 fires each year, including 1,300 structure fires, 300 vehicle fires and nearly 17,000 other fires, according to the NSC.
“It is always important to read the directions on the fireworks before lighting them off,” said Heather Berry, an operator for Jake’s Fireworks on Main Street in Joplin. “You should always place the fireworks on a hard, level surface before lighting them. You should make sure you are in an open area when lighting fireworks. You want to avoid areas with houses, trees or tall bushes.
“When buying fireworks, make sure to check the fuse to make sure it isn’t faulty. You also want to make sure the fireworks look new, and avoid any that may look damaged by storage, water or age.”
Many people might not consider the importance of disposing used fireworks properly. Though the firework may look harmless after it runs its course, there is still a chance of it catching fire if not properly discarded.
“Disposing of the fireworks correctly is very important,'' Berry said. “You should always keep a bucket full of water or a garden hose close by to douse the used fireworks before disposing of them. The water is also very important in case something (in the vicinity) catches on fire after the fireworks are lit.”
If you are lighting fireworks with children present, it is crucial to have adult supervision at all times. Sparklers, snakes and poppers are some of the many favorites for children to handle, but they are not by any means harmless.
Sparklers burn at about 2,000 degrees, according to the NSC, and can quickly ignite clothing or other flammable materials. Children have received severe burns from dropping sparklers on their feet. According to the National Fire Protection Association, sparklers account for more than 25% of emergency room visits for firework-related injuries. For children younger than 5, sparklers accounted for nearly half of the total estimated injuries.
“It is recommended that you stay a minimum of 6 feet apart from each other, especially when using sparklers,” Berry said. “You should have adult supervision at all times, particularly when kids are handling them. You should also avoid letting small kids light the fireworks themselves.”
Aside from children, those lighting off fireworks should also take their pets’ safety into consideration.
“You should make sure everyone is a safe distance away from any fireworks being lit, especially pets and small children,” Berry said. “Another big thing that people forget is to keep your pets indoors for their safety while lighting fireworks. The loud noises may scare a lot of them, and you don’t know how they will react.”
If you have questions when purchasing fireworks, you are encouraged to talk with a sales representative. While there are safety tips posted at more firework stands, talking with professionals is always the best way to clear up any confusion before enjoying your Fourth of July celebration.
“We recommend you come talk with us if you have any questions,” Berry said. “We have a lot of people come and talk with us about handling safety, and we are glad to help out in any way possible.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.