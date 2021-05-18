When Joplin's tornado sirens were sounded for the first time at 5:11 p.m. May 22, 2011, Stan Walters was in his home at Eighth Street and Connor Avenue, where he was keeping an eye on the weather via radio and TV. He did not hear the sirens. If he had heard them, he would have stayed put.
Counting on the sirens to warn him, he climbed into his 1997 Aerostar van about 20 minutes later to drive to his job at what was then Con-way Truckload, 4701 E. 32nd St. When he reached 20th and Main streets, he said he had "a bad, bad feeling."
In a Sept. 5, 2011, story in the Globe, Walters described what he experienced: "I could feel something start to close in on me. The sky looked like it was going up forever. There was just a wall that was moving at you. But I am still not thinking tornado."
Traffic was moving through the intersection as if nothing was wrong.
As Walters crested the hill at 23rd and Main streets, the lights went out. It was then he could see rotation in the wall to his west. He turned east on 24th Street.
“I was at the dead center of the tornado,” he said. “It was really dark, and the debris started coming down.”
He went north to 20th Street and Grand Avenue before turning east.
“I could see Franklin Technical Center and the high school,” he said. “They were still intact.”
Growing increasingly desperate, Walters thought about going inside Dillons grocery store. But he drove on to Rhode Island Avenue, turned south and pulled into the parking lot of the Connecticut Pointe apartment complex. His plan was to seek shelter there. That would not happen.
When the windows in his van blew out, Walters unbuckled his seat belt and crawled onto the floor of the passenger side of his van.
"It then went straight up into the air,” he said. “I was spun around three to four times in the air and turned upside down. I could see the apartments below me breaking apart.”
The wind stopped for a second. The van fell to the ground like a rock, landing upside down. Moments later, it was all over. Walters crawled out of his van and watched as the tornado moved to the east.
“It looked like a lawn mower that was chewing everything up,” he said. “I then heard people yelling. Then I saw two bodies near me. They had no pulse or respiration.”
Though he was bleeding from multiple lacerations, Walters helped as many people as he could before accepting a ride to his home.
“My family had reported me as missing,” he said. “They were at home when I walked through the door. It was the best hug I have ever had in my life.”
Today, he thinks back about that moment: "One of the most vivid things I remember was getting into a vehicle and (traveling) from complete destruction back to my home where it was exactly the same as before."
Looking back
After surviving his encounter with the tornado, Walters at that time publicly questioned how such a thing could happen. How could a person drive into an EF5 tornado in a city? He felt like the existing warning system had failed him.
"When the article came out on Sept. 5, 2011, many people reached out to me who had similar experiences," Walters said in a recent interview. "Talking to them showed me how lucky I really was. I was battered and bruised and took a lot of stitches, but some of these people had real serious injuries."
The deaths of 161 people were soon connected to the tornado. The Globe reported that 54% died in their residences, 32% died in nonresidential areas and 14% died in vehicles or outdoors. Approximately 1,150 people were treated at area hospitals.
Walters said there had to be a better way of warning people. He was not alone in questioning the effectiveness of the warning system.
Researchers with the National Weather Service found that the forecast office in Springfield did a good job of communicating the threat to local officials and that local officials issued timely warnings via Joplin’s sirens.
But the team also stated: “While the weather enterprise was generally successful in communicating the Joplin tornado threat in a timely manner, current communication and delivery mechanisms are not seamless and are somewhat antiquated.”
Today, Walters does not rely on the sirens like he once did. He now has his own personal warning device — his smartphone. It has changed everything.
Said Walters: "When my app goes off, my heart starts racing."
Keith Stammer, director of emergency management for Joplin and Jasper County, said, "The smartphone has taken over. Before, all we had were the sirens and NOAA weather radio to warn people. For the longest time, that's all there was. The smartphone has changed that. Not only do you get the warning verbiage, you can see it on radar. The sirens are still useful for warning people who are outside, especially those who are not carrying their smartphones."
Something else has changed about the sirens. After the Joplin tornado, weather researchers found that the residents of Joplin were experiencing fatigue in terms of the frequent sounding of sirens.
Because there were so many tests and false alarms, the sirens had lost their impact. That changed after the Joplin tornado.
Stammer said 60 jurisdictions in Southwest Missouri adopted a uniform policy with regard to siren activation.
"The sirens are tested at 10 a.m. on the second Wednesday of the month. If the weather is bad that day, there is no backup date for the test," Stammer said. "So, if you hear a siren at any other time than at 10 a.m. on the second Wednesday of the month, it is a warning. You need to go hide."
The policy also provides guidance on the sounding of the sirens. They will sound in three-minute intervals — three minutes on followed by three minutes off — until the threat subsides. There is no "all clear" signal. The new policy has significantly reduced the frequency of siren activations in the region.
On May 22, 2011, the sirens were activated for three minutes at 5:11 p.m. and again at 5:38 p.m. When they sounded the second time, the tornado was already causing EF4 damage as it was approaching Schifferdecker Avenue in southwest Joplin, according to the weather service.
Radar upgrade
Much has changed at the National Weather Service office at Springfield since the Joplin tornado. But some things have stayed the same. Steve Runnels still works there as the warning coordination meteorologist. Eric Wise, the meteorologist who issued both of the warnings May 22, is still on the job there.
Runnels said the forecast office has benefited from technical and social science changes. The agency now is much more connected to the public than it was 10 years ago.
The curvature of the Earth prevents radar observers in Springfield from seeing what's happening near the surface in Joplin. "Doppler radar is a fantastic tool, but the coverage strategies took time," Runnels said. "We could not see close to the Earth. What was missing was greater resolution for low-level inflow areas."
In 2012, the forecast office added dual polarization.
Said Runnels: "In the past, only a horizontal pattern was available. Dual polarization adds a vertical pattern that permits you to scan a cross-section of the sky. It allows us to know with more confidence what is happening. The laws of nature still apply. We still have to deal with the curvature of the Earth, but the addition of dual polarization was a game-changer. It's capable of telling us so much more."
The Joplin tornado helped change the warning system to one that is more impact-based.
"We now use warning language that distinguishes between a Joplin-like tornado and a run-of-the-mill tornado," Runnels said. "This started after the 1999 tornado that struck Moore, Oklahoma. It was described as a tornado emergency. It goes to show we need to message what we know when we know it, but we don't want to alert needlessly. There was only a 10% chance of a storm on the day that tornado struck Joplin."
Changes in social media have permitted the weather service to reach more people directly, Runnels said.
"Laptops and cellphones permit direct interaction with the public. We now have 80,000 followers on Facebook and 34,000 on Twitter," he said. "A goal of the National Weather Service after the Tuscaloosa (Alabama) and Joplin tornadoes was to promote the development of a weather-ready nation by partnering with special groups, like schools, churches, golf courses and businesses, who are given information about the weather.
"When we started the program, we were hoping for 1,000 participants across Southwest Missouri. There are now 10,000 participants."
How it happened
The initial severe weather report on May 22 showed that a tornado could form in a supercell that appeared to be headed for Carl Junction, Airport Drive and Webb City. The first siren blast was sounded in connection with that warning. But it also served to warn everyone in Joplin of the possibility that a tornado was forming.
The situation changed dramatically with the second tornado, which formed on the west edge of Joplin when two storms merged. What started as a multivortex tornado would intensify into an EF5 in a matter of minutes.
When the forecast office issued the second warning, it did not know it was for what would become an EF5 tornado. It was not until five minutes later, when a debris ball high above Joplin was detected by radar, that the weather watchers in Springfield knew that Joplin and Duquesne had been hit by a powerful tornado.
A technical paper released not long after the tornado questioned the EF5 status that was given to the Joplin tornado by the National Weather Service. Did the tornado produce wind speeds of 200 mph? The weather service pointed to laboratory research that showed that wind speeds of 200 mph are needed to lift manhole covers from a street and to move 300-pound concrete parking stops that are secured to the pavement with rebar.
"An EF4 tornado, like an EF5, destroys practically everything in its path with wind speeds of 175 to 180 mph. When everything has been blown away, it is hard to re-create the scene of the crime, especially when the evidence has been ground up," Runnels said. "The status of the tornado has not changed. You see the wind-rowing of debris with an EF5. We saw that near Range Line Road."
Only two other EF5 tornadoes have struck the U.S. since the Joplin tornado. El Reno, Oklahoma, was struck by an EF5 on May 24, 2011. Moore, Oklahoma, was struck by an EF5 on May 20, 2013.
When Wise, the weather service meteorologist who issued both warnings for Joplin that day, thinks back to that day 10 years ago, he thinks about one thing.
"The first thing that comes to mind is the … deaths and the lives that were changed forever," he said. "My heart is with those that were impacted and think of them often."
The second warning that day is credited with saving lives by alerting the residents of Joplin to the threat. Wise said he acted that day based on what he saw on radar.
"I remember the rapid thunderstorm development, the realization of the very strong updrafts and the very large hail of golf ball to tennis ball size that was expected," he said. "The second warning was issued because I was confident that the storm would turn east. Prior thunderstorm development and movement supported this storm turning east into Joplin. These prior thunderstorms greatly increased my confidence in the decision to quickly issue the second warning."
Said Runnels: "Another meteorologist might have not issued that second warning. Thank God he did."
Wise was recognized by the weather service for his work that day.
Safety first
Oma Nichols, of Carl Junction, has a table, chair and kennels for her two dogs and cat in her new tornado safe room that she recently had installed in her garage. She has added lighting. She also has baby books, family mementos, a change of clothes, a lantern, a weather radio and pet food there. She also has documented her possessions with photos for insurance purposes. She's ready for the next tornado, but it was not the Joplin tornado that scared her into action.
"It was two years ago," she said. "I was in the bathtub with my pets. I heard the tornado that struck Briarbrook. I have been thinking about that ever since. For the first time, I was really afraid."
An online report of the May 22, 2019, tornado that struck Carl Junction at 8:05 p.m. that day shows the tornado's path was directly north of her home. It was achieving an EF3 rating with winds speeds of 140 mph.
She chose an Atlas Safe Room, manufactured in Joplin.
"I did not want to go outside to get in a storm shelter," she said. "This one bolts down. I can take it with me if I want to."
Because of climate change, she thinks severe weather "has become a serious situation in this part of the country. I can tell the weather has changed in my lifetime."
Nichols is not alone in her concern about the weather. Thousands of homeowners have had safe rooms and concrete bunkers installed at their homes since the Joplin tornado.
Emily Dunavent, director of development for Atlas Safe Rooms, said the company has installed 4,261 safe rooms since the company's founding in March 2012, almost a year after the Joplin tornado. Ninety percent of them have been in Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Kansas.
"This year has been really up," she said. "We think people are using their stimulus check money to install safe rooms. March was the biggest month we have ever had."
Aaron Miller, owner of Midwest Storm Shelters in Neosho, started his company in 2003.
"Since 2011, we have been averaging 400 to 500 shelters a year. In some years, we have sold nearly 600 shelters," he said. Before 2011, it was 200 to 300 per year.
Miller sells a full range of concrete and steel shelters, including community safe rooms. He has sold shelters in Canada and along the Gulf Coast, but most have been within a 150-mile radius of Neosho.
