Sagging parking lot under repair by city

A city-owned parking lot in the 700 block of Main Street that was the location of an early day Joplin hotel is being excavated for repairs after old fill material shifted, causing the parking lot to sag.
David Hertzberg, Joplin's public works director, said the parking lot had sunk in an area where the basement of the former American Hotel had been filled in after the building was demolished 14 years ago.
"We are taking the bad (fill) material out, compacting and filling it in with new material," Hertzberg said of the repair. The lot surface had sunk about a foot and half.
City workers will get the hole excavated and refilled with rock and gravel in about a week depending on weather. If there are enough days without precipitation, a contractor will be hired to put down asphalt. If not, paving will wait until spring but the parking lot should still be usable once the fill work is done, Hertzberg said.
The American Hotel, originally named the Clarketon Hotel, occupied most of west side of the 700 block of Main Street. The Clarketon, built in 1899, was one of Joplin's first hotels. The 52-room hotel was known for its modern appointments of the day, including steam heat and electric lights.
An original portion of the Clarketon was erected at the intersection of Seventh and Main streets on the west side. That part of the structure was a three-story, stone-faced Neoclassical-style building. Years later, a two-story annex was constructed to the south that provided another 20 rooms with storefronts on the main floor.
In 1972, fire destroyed all but the first floor of the original building.
No one was injured. There were no hotel customers in the building at the time, though there were customers in first-floor businesses: the Golden Hawk Bar, the American Cafe, an antiques store and a beauty salon. When a passerby shouted a fire warning to those inside, women in curlers rushed out of the salon, the Globe reported at the time.
Employees at a nearby retail store, Tick O' Time Jewelry, emptied the store's display cases of fine jewelry and put the items in a safe for protection in case the fire spread, the Globe reported.
The brick annex of the building was then the location of Newman's Furniture Store, which sustained smoke damage but continued to operate afterward.
No cause was ever determined, although the fire was said to have started in one of the hotel's empty motel rooms. Firefighters worked five hours and poured multiple streams on the blaze from a snorkel truck and an electric company ladder truck poised above the roofline as well as by ground crews.
The annex building remained until 2004, when the owner, the Garvin Agency, allowed it to be demolished. Hertzberg said the city was given the tract of land that is under repair in return for demolishing the building.
