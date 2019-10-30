Sagging parking lot under repair by city

Heavy equipment remains idle in the rainy weather Wednesday in a shallow pit in the 700 block of Main Street. The location, which has been a city-owned parking lot for about 14 years, formerly was that of the basement of an early day hotel. Material used to fill in the basement pit after the demolition, recently shifted and caused the surface of the parking lot to sink. City plans call for new fill material and new pavement. GLOBE | ROGER NOMER