A longstanding Joplin agency that provides services to the developmentally disabled has made an offer to buy the city-owned former Senior Citizens Center at 2202 Jackson Ave.
Community Support Services of Missouri, 2312 Annie Baxter Ave., submitted the sole offer for the building in bidding conducted by the city. The City Council will consider a contract for sale at its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Monday.
The agency bid $10,000 cash for the property and submitted a plan to spend an estimated $275,000 to $300,000 on building renovations to accommodate the programs and services it would offer its disabled clients.
City documents regarding the offer report that because the former senior center was acquired by the city with Community Development block grant funds provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the city must repay the value of the property to the CDBG program. The appraised value is $330,000.
But the building can be conveyed at less than that value if the buyer's intended uses would meet CDBG national objectives and if eligible activities are conducted on the property that serves those objectives.
The national objectives include providing benefit to low- and moderate-income people, aid in the prevention or elimination of slums or blight, and meeting an urgent need.
City documents say the bid call was issued with two options.
One was a cash offer at a minimum of $297,000. The second was a cash bid below the minimum price with a detailed proposal for the intended use of the facility that meets a CDBG national objective. There were no bids other than the one from Community Support Services submitted, city staff said.
The agency's bid proposed to use the building to expand its community-based services and programs to people with developmental disabilities in the Joplin area, which city staff reports will meet the CDBG national objective.
That would allow the city to accept the bid if Community Support Services continues to meet that objective for five years.
If the national objective is not met during that time, the buyer will be required to pay the city the fair market value of the building, which the contract sets at $280,000.
Community Support Services has operated in Joplin for about 40 years, half of that in its current location, the former Alcott Elementary School building.
Kirstie Smith, vice president of administrative services for the agency, said that acquisition of the former senior center would allow the agency to expand its program space for the 1,500 clients it serves in Southwest Missouri.
"We serve individuals all over the regional area in Missouri and we are needing additional day program space and additional behavioral therapy space," she said. The agency would retain the building on Annie Baxter Avenue for administrative offices and some leased space elsewhere.
Adding the 9,000 square feet of space offered by the city's building "would be a huge opportunity for us," Smith said. "It is a large building that would allow possibilities for the space. It would be a win for both parties," allowing the city to divest responsibility for the building while keeping the building maintained in the interests both of the agency and of the neighborhood around the now vacant building.
Constructed in 1978, the former senior center was vacated in 2018 after the city spent $5.2 million to build a larger center at 2616 S. Picher Ave. It was funded from $158 million in federal disaster recovery funding given to Joplin by HUD after the 2011 tornado.
Smith said the renovation estimates given the city in the Community Support Services proposal are based on updates needed to the building and the extensive renovations needed to provide space for the agency's behaviorial services.
The agency currently provides daytime programs and classes as well as community activities in what was the gym of the school at the Annie Baxter building. "It is a nice big space, but it is just a gym," Smith said. "We work on life skills so we have cooking class and classes on budgets and how to maintain a home, so we need spaces for that."
She said renovation work would start as soon the agreement with the city can be completed.
If council approves the proposal, the contract would close by Oct. 29.
"We really appreciate the city discussing this with us," Smith said. "It's a great way to gain the extra space we need."
