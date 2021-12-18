NEOSHO, Mo. — Now that the sale of a historic building is complete, the Neosho School District can start work in earnest to transform it.
The district this week purchased the Haas building at 201 N. Washington St. for $1.15 million. The closing completes a contract with seller Phil Edwards that was reached in October.
“It allows us to really dig in now, to know that it is ours,” said Superintendent Jim Cummins. “This is an exciting time, getting the bones of a new elementary school at a much more budget-friendly cost.”
Neosho’s plan for the building, built in 1898, is to create a new type of elementary school based on hands-on, project-based education. It will feature a STEAM-based curriculum. Emphasis will be placed on science, technology, engineering, arts and math. Cummins said the district hopes to teach its first students there in fall of 2023.
Downtown boon
While school officials are excited about the plan, so are businesses invested in the downtown region. Ashley Siler, director of operations for the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce, said the city is already experiencing a surge of interest in downtown, and a new school will add even more.
“I think we are looking for that to increase,” Siler said. “Anytime you bring 25 plus faculty members to work downtown, and there would be parents here before and after school, that will be a plus. The Haas building is beautiful, and we’re excited to see how the district transforms it.”
Finding available space downtown for new businesses is already a challenge, Siler said. Of the few closed or needing-renovation properties, many are already under contract or sold. Siler said the chamber receives calls almost daily from people seeking spaces.
The chamber is one of those interested parties. It is currently working to find a space to house the 50 or 60 people who already work in the Haas building as employees of the state’s Division of Family Services.
Cummins said the district is working with the state to extend the employee’s stay in the building, and Siler said the chamber is searching for a new office space that can accommodate the state’s needs. The more people working downtown, the better, Siler said.
“We’re trying to find a location downtown, because we don’t want downtown to lose those employees,” Siler said.
Next steps
Assisting the state is one of the first items on the school’s to-do list for the project, Cummins said. Architects with Paragon Architecture are at work redesigning the space inside and will report to the board with designs.
Already, the district anticipates plenty of plumbing work, in order to add a kitchen and plenty of restrooms. But most of the more than 25,000 square feet of space is wide open, giving architects more flexibility to incorporate designs and inspirations.
When completed, the school is hoped to resemble the Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville, Arkansas, or the Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta, Georgia.
In addition to offering its distinctive curriculum, the Haas building school will free up space at the district’s other elementary schools. The STEAM program will handle anywhere from 250 to 300 students.
The plan is to allow some students from each elementary school the opportunity to transfer to the program. The numbers would be based on population sizes of each school — elementary schools with larger populations would send more students. Those students would be chosen through an application process and a lottery, not on aptitude or testing.
The contract was not completed until a series of inspections could be performed. Those inspections held no surprises, Cummins said.
“There are things we have to modify to make a school,” Cummins said. “But we knew that going in. Everything came back good in the work done prior to closing. Now, it’s just a matter of our design team looking at what we want the finished product to be.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.