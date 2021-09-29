A thousand pottery bowls crafted and painted by local artists are being pre-sold at Joplin Greenhouse and The Coffee Shop for the ninth annual Empty Bowls fundraiser to combat hunger in the community. The event will be held Nov. 18.
More than 38 million Americans lived in households that struggled with food insecurity, or lack of access to an affordable, nutritious diet in 2020 — a 9% increase from 2019, according to the Food Research and Action Center.
Empty Bowls is an international project that fights hunger by supporting food-related charitable organizations around the world.
Heather Grills, owner of Phoenix Fired Art studio, organized Joplin’s first Empty Bowls fundraiser in 2012 but moved away in 2018. After a one-year hiatus, Watered Gardens Gospel Rescue Mission took over as the new host. Watered Gardens’ food program and outreach center serve about 50,000 meals per year.
“This is the third year that Watered Gardens has taken the lead on planning and organizing,” said Travis Hurley, director of advancement for Watered Gardens Ministries. “It’s about $2 per person for meals, so when you buy a bowl, it’s like providing 15 meals for someone.”
All proceeds from Empty Bowls benefit four local charities feeding the poor — Mission Joplin, We Care of the Four States, Hope Kitchen and Watered Gardens. The artisan bowls, each with its own signature design and colors, were created and donated by local artists. The handcrafted bowls are available for pre-sale for a minimum $30 donation per bowl at Joplin Greenhouse and The Coffee Shop, 2820 E. 32nd St. in Joplin, for the next three weeks.
The greenhouse is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Volunteers from area churches also sewed handmade bowl cozies, which are on sale for $5. The last day of the presale is Saturday, Oct. 16.
“It’s probably my favorite event that we do because of all the collaboration involved,” Hurley said. “You have restaurants donating soup, potters donating bowls, ladies groups making cozies, and it’s not just Watered Gardens that receives the proceeds. It’s nice to feel like we’re all in this together.”
This is the second year that Joplin Greenhouse has helped sell bowls for the fundraiser. Curt Carr, owner of Joplin Greenhouse, kicked off the sale Sept. 24, so that Watered Gardens wouldn’t miss out on one of the Greenhouse’s busiest sale weekends of the year as people buy autumn items. Hurley said they sold about 70 bowls that weekend and have sold more than 100 bowls as of Wednesday.
“I know all of the folks at Watered Gardens and how passionate they are, and I really support what they do,” Carr said. “It gives them a venue to set up where they’re exposed to a lot of customers. It’s the first of the fall season, and we tend to get a lot of traffic. I didn’t want them to miss out on that opportunity.”
The fundraiser has been a huge success and continues to bring in larger proceeds annually distributed evenly among participating charities. In 2020, Watered Gardens received $7,100 from Empty Bowls and $5,833 in 2019. Hurley said their goal this time is $8,000.
“We just about sold out of bowls last year,” Hurley said. “We had a to-go event, and we ended up having some potters bring in bowls at the last minute because we were about out. We thought that it went so well that we needed to have it at the Greenhouse again.”
At the Empty Bowls event, more than 20 restaurants will be providing soup. Anyone who buys a bowl can stop by The Joplin Empire Market, 931 E 4th St., from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 18 for a serving of soup. Bowls can still be purchased on that day for a minimum $25 donation.
“In advance, it’s $30 because there’s a much better selection now, so we encourage people to come early,” Hurley said.
