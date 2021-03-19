Members of the city of Joplin's Parks and Stormwater Sales Tax Renewal Committee are working to evaluate and prioritize proposed stormwater projects that could be funded over the next 10 years, if voters approve a renewal of the tax later this year.
The city's public works staff presented details of the projects to the group during a Tuesday meeting.
David Hertzberg described several large projects that have been done in past years with the quarter-cent sales tax and the results achieved.
Joplin so far has dealt with all of its major waterways such as Willow Branch, which flows through downtown, swamped the downtown stores in 1946 and was the source of numerous minor floods until it was controlled.
Now the city is working to stem flooding in areas where water accumulates from smaller waterways than Willow Branch that nonetheless threaten property and vehicles on streets where the water cannot drain fast enough during heavy or sustained rains, Hertzberg said.
He also pointed to the construction of a new bridge over Shoal Creek near Jackson Avenue to allow property owners south of McIndoe Park to access their homes during floods that swamp a low-water bridge now converted to a pedestrian-only structure.
One recent project, a regional detention basin built in the area of 32nd Street and Arizona Avenue, relieved owners of 27 houses and buildings and 14 other properties from having to continue to buy flood insurance, he said.
Dan Johnson, assistant director of the public works engineering division, gave details of the 27 projects proposed to the committee members to weigh.
Projects being studied:
- Durham Acres from 26th to 28th streets and Indiana west to Missouri Avenue.
- Mina Avenue from 14th to 17th streets.
- Old Willow Branch, which Johnson said is pieced together and has a lot of problems that need to be repaired. It works together with a newer route along Willow Branch to reduce downtown flooding.
- The First Street and Joplin Avenue area where a 100-year-old drainage system has no evident major problems. The city would like to have it examined for potential needs.
- Installation of larger twin culverts on 26th Street near Prigmore Avenue.
- Sunnyvale along Brownell Avenue and from 34th to 36th streets and a downstream study for an eventual culvert under Interstate 44.
- Closing in the drainage ditch at Garvin Park at 28th Street, east of Main Street.
- Fifth and Porter Avenue.
- 17th Street and Annie Baxter Avenue.
- Multiple box culverts and other repairs at several locations in East Town.
- Colorado Drive.
- Euclid Avenue from Odessa Avenue southwest past Kensington Street.
- Cleveland Court near 20th Street and Schifferdecker Avenue.
- 17th Street and Iowa Avenue.
- 12th Street and Wall Avenue.
- 33rd Street and Jackson Avenue.
- 20th Street and Rhode Island.
- Carolina Circle.
- I-44 culvert in the area of Silver Creek.
- Repair of Old Willow Branch after a study is done.
- Ninth Street and St. Louis Avenue.
- 26th Street and McCoy Avenue.
Committee members were provided with a ranking matrix to fill out before the next meeting March 30. City staff will then calculate those to arrive at rankings.
