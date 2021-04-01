Details of 39 possible future projects for Joplin parks were outlined Thursday night for evaluation by the Joplin’s Parks and Stormwater Sales Tax Renewal Committee.
Members of the committee are to select their preferences that will be prioritized when the city proposes renewal of the quarter-cent parks and stormwater sales tax. The council in May will be asked to place the renewal on the August ballot. Joplin voters have twice approved the tax for 10-year periods.
The parks department uses the sales tax money to help maintain and build features in the city's 41 parks, which now include the Joplin History and Mineral Museum.
Parks Director Paul Bloomberg told the group that in the first 10-year cycle of the tax, which went into effect in 2002, the main project funded was construction of the Joplin Athletic Complex.
"It's a major hub for our sports," Bloomberg said, which includes baseball, softball, soccer and tennis as well as the Joplin Miracle Field and playground for disabled children.
In the current 10-year cycle, the reconstruction of Schifferdecker Pool into its current aquatic park configuration was the main project.
If authorized by voters, the new phase of the tax could include a replacement of the pool at Ewert Park with a splash park along with construction of a small amphitheater and covered basketball court and some other features costing about $5.8 million. The City Council last month approved that as a required project.
Among the projects approved by the council as required for the sales tax revenue are:
• An earmark of of $1.7 million toward parks maintenance costs over 10 years.
• Replacement turf for the Joe Becker Stadium infield, Miracle Field and Wendell Redden Stadium infield at $800,000.
• Overlay and resurface of 28 tennis and basketball courts at parks.
Funding recommended for staff requested projects include:
• $2.5 million for parks beautification programs that will provide four additional employees and two vehicles to work on park flower beds, city and park entry signs, downtown flower maintenance, trash removal, landscaping projects and mowing.
• $3 million to help pay for operation of the Joplin Athletic Complex over 10 years. Bloomberg said those costs are $600,000 a year, half of which is paid from the annual city budget. The other half would come from the tax fund.
• $90,000 to replace the wooden Boomtown playground at Cunningham Park with a sand volleyball court. Bloomberg said the wooden playground needs constant replacement of the boards and cleanup of graffiti and is used frequently as a shelter by people who are homeless.
• $1.3 million for updates to 21 playgrounds in 15 parks. New playgrounds will be built in Cedar Ridge, Ewert, Landreth and McClelland parks with replacement work to components of playgrounds in some others.
A proposal for construction of a bicycle park on the back acreage of Dover Hill brought two residents to the meeting to express their support. An initial proposal would build 1.5 miles of single-track mountain bike trail, but the proponents recommended that be expanded to a 5- to 7-mile trail. They said that could make Joplin more competitive with cities such as Neosho and Bentonville, Arkansas, as a destination place for mountain bike riders. The committee recommended adoption of the larger plan with an increase in funding from $1.35 million to $1.8 million.
Committee members also will rank such proposals as construction of a driving range at Schifferdecker Golf Course for $850,000, construction of bathrooms at Wildcat and McIndoe Park at $150,000 each, and renovations at McClelland Park to rebuild parking lots, replace picnic shelters and overlook areas and other updates for $1.45 million.
Construction of a fishing pond, estimated at $1.75 million, would be a new feature for Joplin and one highly recommended by the master plan study and by Bloomberg.
"It would be a huge asset and amenity to our parks system," Bloomberg told the committee.
The location would be determined based on the availability of land, he said.
Proposals come from a recently completed parks master plan and parks staff recommendations from that plan. The Ewert Park plan included input from residents of the East Town community adjacent to the park that was donated to them.
Bloomberg said potential projects were developed to meet five goals: to develop destinations, improve connectivity of trails, prioritize safety, educate, and cultivate health and wellness.
The committee will fill out a selection matrix of the projects to make individual recommendations, and those will be compiled by city staff to determine which of the discretionary projects will be recommended. The committee at meetings later this month will make final selections of parks and stormwater projects based on the amount of money the proposed tax would generate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.