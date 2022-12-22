Those in the Joplin and Carthage area looking for a holiday meal and fellowship on Christmas Day have a couple of options to choose from this year.
The Salvation Army of Jasper and Newton Counties, 320 E. Eighth St. in Joplin, will put on a community Christmas dinner at noon after its Sunday service. The holiday meal includes ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, a dinner roll and a dessert.
“We’ll have Sunday morning service at 10:30 a.m., and then everyone can have lunch,” Lt. Jennifer Norris said.
About 200 people have signed up to receive to-go meals from the Salvation Army that will be delivered Sunday by volunteers.
The Carthage Crisis Center, 100 S Main St. in Carthage, will serve its annual Christmas dinner for the community at 1 p.m. Sunday. All are welcome to attend.
The menu includes spiral ham, green bean casserole, mashed potatoes, gravy, bow tie pasta salad, a dinner roll and pie.
Jim Benton, executive director of Carthage Crisis Center, said they’re asking attendees to call ahead this year if they want to eat in the dining hall.
“We will open our dining hall to the public, but we’re asking them to RSVP to that,” he said. “We only have about half a dozen people booked so far. We want to make sure that we have enough space to spread everyone out.”
Benton said they also have close to 200 meals that will be delivered by a team of volunteers on Christmas Day. More than 50 volunteers will be involved this year.
“Anybody in the greater Carthage area, as far south as Diamond, can request a delivery,” Benton said. “We’ll even go to Sarcoxie and Jasper.”
The deadline to RSVP to the community meal is 5 p.m. Friday. To do so, call 417-358-3533.
