The Joplin Salvation Army has temporarily closed its Family Store at 302 E. Seventh St. The store will be closed until April 1. It will continue to accept donations and drop-offs at the back of the store.
Its feeding program will continue to serve to-go boxes at 8 a.m. Monday through Friday for breakfast and at noon Monday through Saturday for lunch. Families in crisis who need to see a caseworker can still call 417-624-4528, ext. 104, and make an appointment.
CoxHealth announces help for employees
The board of directors of CoxHealth has established a $1 million fund for employees with expenses as they help the community during the pandemic.
Employees can apply in areas of financial concern such as internet service to keep children connected to school, child care, meal support, medications, or other needs related to the crisis, and accommodations if required to stay close to the hospital. In the offsetting situation, the CoxHealth Employee Heroes Fund will assist employees with their time and service during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CoxHealth has hospitals in Lamar, Monett, Branson and Springfield.
Kansas governor opens up health care access
Kansas residents will be able to get medicine without an in-person visit to the doctor during the coronavirus crisis under a new executive order that Gov. Laura Kelly announced Sunday.
Kelly announced the order aimed at temporarily expanding health care access. She said in a statement that the orders “will make sure Kansas families can access needed care and supplies until we have weathered this storm.”
The order allows doctors to prescribe medicine without an in-person visit, including out-of-state doctors.
“Expanding the use of telemedicine for non-emergency-related assessments like routine checkups and prescribing medication frees up additional time, resources and physical space in our hospitals and clinics," Kelly said.
Five Missouri cases linked to preschool
At least five of the known Missouri cases of COVID-19 are tied to Temple Israel's preschool in Creve Coeur, near St. Louis.
The synagogue said in a statement late Saturday that a total of four teachers have now tested positive for COVID-19. A parent of a child at the preschool also has tested positive.
All five are either recovering at home or are no longer symptomatic, according to the synagogue.
The synagogue noted that the parent attended Temple Israel's Purim carnival on March 8.
The synagogue closed its schools for the remainder of the academic year, which was scheduled to end May 15.
Oklahoma reports second COVID-19 death
A second person in Oklahoma has died of COVID-19 as the number of state residents with the illness caused by the novel coronavirus increased by more than a dozen, health officials said Sunday.
The man who died was in his 50s and lived in Pawnee County, west of Tulsa, the Oklahoma State Department of Health said in a statement. It did not provide further details on the circumstances of his illness and death.
