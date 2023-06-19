CARTHAGE, Mo. — After years of change including a merger and the sale of the church it had operated out of for more than three decades, the Salvation Army of Jasper and Newton Counties last week dedicated its new Carthage Social Service Center.
Salvation Army Lts. Jennifer and Marty Norris and about 30 volunteers and community leaders with the Carthage Chamber of Commerce gathered for a ribbon-cutting and carnival Friday to dedicate the new center, 2301 Missouri Ave.
The Salvation Army sold its old home at 125 E. Fairview Ave. last July to the Congregation of the Mother of the Redeemer and used the proceeds to buy the former office and warehouse space on Missouri Avenue.
They started working from the building in November 2022, but work continued on it until earlier this month when a large walk-in cooler and freezer was installed.
“We are excited to have this location, to have this building,” Jennifer Norris said. “It seems to be set up exactly for what we need. We have the area for social services and a nice lobby. We have an area for ministry programs, we’ve been doing Bible studies here, and our Women’s Ministry group has met here.
“In the back area, we have the pantry, and the entrance to that is on the south side of the building. We have it set up as a choice pantry so people are able to shop for the items they want instead of just getting a box of items that may not even be things they like or would use. I think it’s much better. It gives people more dignity to be able to choose.”
More changes are coming. Jennifer Norris announced that a $4,000 grant from Schreiber Foods would pay for installing a greenhouse and help establish a community garden in the back of the new building and property.
“We’re excited to be able to grow fresh fruits and vegetables so we can supplement our pantry with those items,” she said. “This is so people can have those nutritious fresh fruits and vegetables that are more expensive to purchase in the store.”
Marty Norris announced that another grant from a group that is not ready for its name to be released will help build a second greenhouse and raised garden beds on the property.
Nathan Hicks, volunteer coordinator at the Salvation Army, talked about the volunteer opportunities available at the new Carthage center.
“With a greenhouse, our caseworker has already said that she does not have a green thumb. Hers is completely black,” Hicks said. “So anybody that wants to help with the greenhouse or growing any items, all year long, if anybody wants to help out with those endeavors, we would love to have them volunteer once we start getting those raised beds and getting those greenhouses.”
He added, “Other volunteer opportunities will also involve being able to help our emergency disaster services. That’s something that you can train throughout the year. You can train here locally and be able to take those skills anywhere. Those are skill you can keep with you all the time.”
Brenda Reedy, a volunteer at the Carthage center’s dedication, said the choice pantry is a huge help to people who use its services.
“They’ve revamped the food pantry so now you have choice,” Reedy said. “Before it was, ‘This is what we’ve got. It’s only you, but we have 50 pounds of meat here for you.’ I was like, I can’t cook 50 pounds of pork chops in one day. Now you have choices, and it makes such a difference for people because you have families and ... we’re going to see more and more people needing help. We have people like myself, single, over 65 and different levels of economics. Now a lot of the seniors are replacing the poor in our country, so we’re going to see more and more of our elderly or older individuals, who may be proud or otherwise, who will need help.”
Reedy, who attended the Salvation Army church in Carthage for a decade before it moved to Joplin, said she still attends Bible and women’s services at the Carthage center.
“I like the new building. It’s one level, and that makes a very big difference,” Reedy said. “I think it’s not going to get as lost as it did because this building is so well laid out. The other building, being so big, it was cumbersome. The three levels were hard to navigate, and maybe it was a little bit intimidating for some people, and of course, that elevator kept going out, and when it did it caused some logistics issues, and you don’t have that here.”
