Carthage center

The Salvation Army organizations in Carthage and Joplin merged in July 2020, and the congregation now meets at the Salvation Army church at 320 E. Eighth St. in Joplin. The Carthage Social Service Center offers a space for ministries like Bible studies, women’s ministry and men’s ministry. It also offers financial and other services to aid the poor, elderly and others needing help through a caseworker at the Carthage center. The Salvation Army of Jasper and Newton County has a website at https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/midland/JasperNewton.

The Carthage office is open 9 a.m.-noon. Monday-Thursday. The front office is closed on Tuesdays to allow the caseworker to work in the food pantry in the back of the building. To contact the Carthage office, call 417-358-2262.