The Salvation Army Joplin, in partnership with Calvary Chapel Church of Joplin, will be collecting school supplies for area children from noon to 6:30 p.m. today at Walmart Supercenter, located at 15th and Range Line streets.
The backpacks and school supplies will be distributed to the public on Saturday, Aug. 10 at Calvary Chapel Church, 4899 E. Seventh St., Joplin. The giveaway is for students in grades K-12 and the student must be present with parent/guardian to receive the backpack and school supplies.
The Salvation Army of Pittsburg, Kan. is partnering with the Pittsburg Public Schools on Saturday in collecting and distributing school supplies to area children. They will be collecting at two Pittsburg locations: Walmart Supercenter, 2710 N. Broadway Ave., and Walmart Neighborhood Market, 1011 E. Centennial Ave.
Details: 417-629-7013, 620-231-0415.
