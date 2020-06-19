The Salvation Army in Joplin will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its new emergency disaster response building at 11:30 a.m. Monday. The ceremony will take place at the corner of Eighth Street and Kentucky Avenue, between the Salvation Army building and its thrift store.
The new building will serve as a central location for the agency’s emergency response equipment and will allow for quicker organization and response to disasters, local officials said. It will house the Salvation Army Canteen, an emergency response truck, a communications trailer, essential emergency response products and training spaces. During a disaster, it will become the headquarters for response planning.
Monday’s ceremony will feature a message from Maj. Douglas Stearns, who with his wife, Maj. Beckie Stearns, will retire at the end of the month. Debra Gaskill, emergency disaster response volunteer coordinator, will speak about the building’s importance and its impact on the community.
Funding for the project comes from donations given to the Salvation Army after the May 2011 tornado.
Pittsburg slates 620 Day event
PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg downtown advisory board will host 620 Day on Saturday.
Residents will be encouraged to shop local, as several downtown retailers and restaurants will offer special discounts. Shoppers are advised to wear masks and observe social distancing.
The board’s marketing committee will reveal the final Pittsburg flag design, as voted on by residents, on Facebook Live starting at 10 a.m. To watch the announcement, go to facebook.com/DowntownPittsburgKS.
