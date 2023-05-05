When I was a child, the woods was a magic place, where acorn caps were elfin hats and lilies of the valley were bells that played for fairies to dance.
I’ve since resisted all attempts to grow up completely, and the wonder and awe of all things nature have never left me.
Among the earliest memories I have from my childhood is walking through tall fronds of bracken almost to my shoulders on a hot summer’s day, and the sharp sweet smell as I brushed it with my hands. That unique scent, like no other, has always been the signature aroma of the woods to me.
Every time I catch it in a sunlit stillness, it takes me back to my 5-year-old self, lying on my back underneath lacy leaves silhouetted against the blue of the sky. I was dreaming in the sun, listening to crickets singing, with ferny leaves tickling my nose and bugs whispering secrets to each other (there were no chiggers in Michigan).
I knew beyond a doubt there were elves under there with me. I could hear their high, musical voices chanting with the rustle of the ferns in the breeze. My love affair with ferns began with that enchanted time, and I am still fascinated beyond joy to find a spring nest of tightly curled fiddleheads looking for all the world like some mythical being ready to be born.
The cedar swamp I loved to explore was a veritable forest of ferns. Robust polystichums lined stream banks, tiny polypodys sprouted from mossy logs, ebony spleenworts waved dark fronds among patches of grass and tall woodsias crowded narrow trails, stroking my bare legs and swishing behind me as I walked.
The more ferns I meet, the more I love them. An ancient species, ferns are older than flowering plants and far older than dinosaurs, gracing the earth in the dawn of time. They come in many shapes and sizes, from tiny woodsias and spleenworts to immense tree ferns of Australia and Tasmania.
Ferns have affected the entire world. They began with tiny azolla, a freshwater fern that spread far from the Arctic Ocean and is hypothesized to have absorbed so much atmospheric carbon dioxide that it drastically transformed the Earth’s climate 49 million years ago from a greenhouse where tree ferns grew in the Arctic to the cooled climate we know, habitable for the survival of the human species and other mammals.
Our woods garden can never have too many ferns tucked in among hostas and hellebores, carpeting under mayapples and Solomon’s seal. Ostrich ferns, maiden hair, woodsia, holly ferns, upside-down ferns, lady ferns, Japanese ferns and all their cultivars, cinnamon ferns, male ferns and many more — I want them all.
I have as many in my garden as I can find, adding another one or two every year. Some have lived here for more than 25 years without ever being divided, cultivated or fertilized, and whether they spread out their rhizatomous roots and creep about the woods, forming lush green colonies, or happily stay in their own patch of earth, they are all welcome with their grace and beauty.
Wishing to re-create a small part of the fern forest of my memories, in 2012 I cleared a patch of wild ginger beside a woods garden path and planted every species I could find. But 2012 was an unfortunate year of drought and triple-digit temperatures, followed by an equally disastrous 2013 and 2014. Most died before they could get established, but in my delusions and wishful thinking, I still planted a few more each spring, only to have them disappear in July, never to be seen again.
Two more years passed before a year with cooler summer temperatures and adequate rainfall returned, and finally the languishing ferns began to grow, only to be hit with more record hot summers in succeeding years.
I finally realized I would have to stick to fewer, more drought-tolerant species, such as maidenhair and Christmas and holly ferns, at least in this typical dry, rocky stuff that passes for native Ozark soil under moisture-greedy trees. Fallen leaves left to decay have built a woodsy loam and a thick protective, moisture-retentive duff they prefer. The wild ginger, immune to poor soil, is gathering forces for reoccupation and will have to go again before it swamps what’s left of the surviving ferns.
In spite of weather, good or bad, ferns have proved themselves resilient, even defiant. I’ve discovered I was a bit early counting out my coveted upside-down fern and arborvitae ferns; I always get too impatient, though I know they are not going to show up to our garden party until sometime in May.
My favorite (insert an eyeroll at myself because they are all my favorites) maidenhair ferns are waving curls on wiry black stems around a big rock where I planted them decades ago. An autumn fern is keeping them company, with a bank of Japanese painted ferns behind, white violets winding around and through, replacing the last of the Virginia bluebells’ foliage fading away.
An empty space or two where northern heat-hating diva hostas have vacated the premises is just waiting to be filled with more ferns to be companions of hellebores, tricyrtis and less picky hostas. I’m going shopping.
The sun-washed field of bracken I dreamt in is only a happy memory, saved in the videos of my mind, but my soul needs more ferns to pay homage to the azolla. We mustn’t let them down and screw up the planet after all they did for us. I’m praying for another nice cool, rainy summer to let me have them.
